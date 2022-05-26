“Jaylen Brown is on some Jordan sh*t” - Former NBA Champion heaps praise on Boston Celtics forward’s mid-game resurgence in the second half 

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins lauded Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown for improving his play in the second half of Game 5 vs. Miami Heat. Brown struggled in the first half, scoring only six points and committing four turnovers.

He made significant adjustments to his game to finish with a team-high 25 points on 52.6% shooting, including five of nine from 3-point range. Perkins compared Brown's sublime effort towards the end of the third quarter to a Michael Jordan-esque effort, saying:

"Jaylen Brown is on some Jordan shit at the end of the 3rd. Been Montell Jordan all game tho! Carry the hell on…"

Perkins couldn't resist taking a dig at Brown's dismal performance before his mid-game resurgence, though, comparing him to former singer-songwriter Montell Jordan, MJ's namesake.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Jaylen Brown is on some Jordan shit at the end of the 3rd.



Been Montell Jordan all game tho!



Carry the hell on… Jaylen Brown is on some Jordan shit at the end of the 3rd. Been Montell Jordan all game tho! Carry the hell on…

Jaylen Brown scored 17 of his 25 points between the 1:40 mark of the third quarter and the end of the match to lead the Boston Celtics' fightback in this crucial away fixture.

Jaylen Brown's heroics leave the Boston Celtics just one win away from making an NBA Finals appearance

The Boston Celtics are now only one win away from making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. They beat the Miami Heat 93-80 in Wednesday's Game 5 contest to take a 3-2 series lead. Boston have the advantage of sealing the series, with Game 6 to be played at TD Garden.

It was a tightly-contested match, initially with the Heat leading by five points at the end of the first half. The Celtics made a remarkable run in the third quarter, though. That shifted the tie in their favor.

They outscored the Heat 32-16, shooting 11-of-18 from the floor. Meanwhile, the Celtics held Miami to only four of 24 shooting during that stretch. Boston looked more active, gaining a +7 advantage on the boards too.

Brown took charge in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points on five of six shooting, including three of four from long range. His co-star, Jayson Tatum, joined the party as well, scoring nine points in the final frame of the match.

Boston Celtics @celtics JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU SERIOUS JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU SERIOUS https://t.co/1VECNURa8a

The duo displayed their superstar-caliber potential in style, making sure the Boston Celtics were heading home to play a 'closeout Game 6' contest and not an elimination match.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will have to be at their lethal best again to help the Celtics seal the series win on Friday. The C's star duo has been inconsistent at times, which has led to losses for Boston previously.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava