"Jaylen Brown just tried to murder Jalen Brunson": Fans erupt as Celtics star’s vicious poster attempt over Knicks guard in Game 2

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics look to even the series against the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Celtics are coming off a Game 1 defeat against the less-favored Knicks team. In Game 2, Boston wants to protect their home court before traveling to New York.
Jaylen Brown and the team took a 24-13 lead in the first quarter, holding the Knicks to their lowest-scoring opening period in 30 years of postseason play. Brown also tried to dunk over All-Star guard Jalen Brunson during a sequence.
The forward got up as he received the bounce pass from Derrick White. Brunson stepped in, trying to draw an offensive foul, but Brown's attempt fell short.
On top of that, he was whistled for an offensive foul. Take a look at the sequence in the video below.
Following that, fans had various reactions to Brown's poster attempt over Brunson. Here are some of what the fans said.
"Jaylen brown just tried to murder jalen brunson LMAO i respect it," a fan said.
"It's just inconceivable that the rules are written in such a way to reward Jalen Brunson sliding under Jaylen Brown's dunk attempt. Foolishness," another fan wasn't happy about the foul call on Brown.
"Jaylen Brown almost ended Brunsons entire life," one fan said.
Other fans commended Brunson.
"Stood there and took it like a champ," a fan said.
"Brunson taking that drawn-charge was a timely play," another fan said.
"Brunson better fight back. Brown keeps cheapshotting him w/blows to the face," one fan commented.
Former Celtics player predicts what will happen if the Knicks win Game 2
The Celtics are down 0-1 against the Knicks and want to stay in the series with a win in Game 2. Before the start of the game, former Celtics player, Kendrick Perkins had a prediction about whether his former team would lose on Wednesday.
"You go down 0-2, this series is over with", Perkins said. "I don't get a damn what nobody says......you better win Game 2. Hell yeah it's a must-win for the Boston Celtics."
Their season is on the line, and their chance to go back-to-back to win the championship lies in their performance in Game 2. The Celtics have a healthy squad for the second game in their best-of-seven series in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
