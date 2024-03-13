Jaylen Brown liking tweet about MVP prospects as primary option has NBA fans questioning dynamic with Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been teammates on the Boston Celtics for seven seasons. They went from supporting Kyrie Irving to becoming the bright stars they are today.

However, in every duo, one tends to shine brighter than the other. In Boston's case, Tatum has been the main star for a while, with Brown playing more of a supporting role.

There have been instances of jealousy among duos, with the late Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal being an example. Is that also the case with Jaylen Brown, apparently envious of Jayson Tatum's status as the Celtics' go-to guy?

One fan on social media recently posted a screenshot of Brown's X activity, particularly his liked tweets. One of them showed that "JB" could've been an NBA MVP candidate had he not lurked in the shadow of Tatum, which Brown liked.

Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game, numbers that might have been higher in Tatum's absence. Considering how Brown liked the said tweet, fans are wondering if he and Tatum get along outside of the hardwood.

Fans react to Jaylen Brown liking tweet about him potentially being in MVP conversation

Despite being one half of a duo, Jaylen Brown is undoubtedly an important piece to the Boston Celtics.

In eight years with the team, Brown has notched up three All-Star selections and has helped Jayson Tatum propel the Celtics to numerous deep playoff runs. The only thing missing in his resume is the coveted NBA title.

However, even the most formidable duos in the league tend to fall apart. One such example is when Kevin Durant left Russell Westbrook and the OKC Thunder to fulfill his championship aspirations.

With Brown recently liking a tweet about him potentially being an NBA MVP candidate if it wasn't for Tatum taking the lead in Boston, fans speculated it could be a sign of locker-room beef. Here's what some tweeted:

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the league with a 50-14 record, but can they translate that into a championship win? The dominant 2015-16 Golden State Warriors fell short in the NBA finals, so Boston would want to avoid that.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will have to figure out how to co-exist if their beef exists. With all the momentum the Celtics have, this year seems like the best opportunity for them to go all the way.