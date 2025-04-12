Jaylen Brown makes his feelings clear about 2022 NBA finals rival Steph Curry's greatness

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics don't have the best memories of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they defeated them in the 2022 NBA finals to grab their fourth championship in eight years. However, Brown appreciates the greatness of other players.

During his appearance on episode 320 of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast on Monday, the Celtics star expressed his thoughts about Curry.

"I'mma go Steph, I think Steph is the greatest PG of all time," Brown said.

Curry has been involved in the debate for the greatest point guard of all time. He has been compared to Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Over the years, the community has been split, with some supporting Curry as the greatest point guard while others are backing Johnson.

With his latest statement, Brown has declared his stance in the debate. He is among the best players in the league and was named the finals MVP last year. The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, aiming to go back-to-back.

"I had a great summer": Jaylen Brown gets real on being left out from the 2024 Paris Olympics squad

Jaylen Brown had an incredible run last season as he helped the Boston Celtics lift the championship and earned the finals MVP award. However, despite a strong showing on the biggest stage, Brown was not called up to represent the USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his appearance on episode 320 of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, the Celtics star shared his thoughts on being excluded from Team USA.

"Man I had a great summer, I had a blast," Brown said. "I made music videos, I went to Mecca, I am traveling the world. To be honest, I was in great spirits. It was the best summer of my life."

Brown added that it would have been great to be in Paris alongside Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and the rest of the team, but he doesn't regret missing out on it. Even without Brown, Team USA went on to win the gold medal.

