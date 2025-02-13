Jaylen Brown makes his feelings clear on sneaker industry's undue influence on basketball after public Nike feud

Dating back to the summer, Jaylen Brown has made it clear that he isn't a fan of Nike and how they operate. Months removed from the public feud, the reigning Finals MVP gave his thoughts on the industry and its influence overall.

Brown's gripe with Nike stems from the gathering of the U.S. men's basketball team for the Summer Olympics. Fresh off helping the Boston Celtics win a championship, he felt he was worthy of landing a spot on the team. However, after not being selected, Brown accused the iconic brand of having others chosen over him.

While sitting down for an interview with Chirs Mannix, Jaylen Brown dove more into his thoughts on the industry. The Celtics star stated that there are limited options for athletes and that they're being taken advantage of.

"The industry has definitely cut back its funding and its resources towards athletes for whatever reason,"Brown said. "The creativity has been a little bit dulled and the athlete’s value isn’t being reciprocated or respected in today’s time. Obviously, a few athletes are getting the luxury of having great deals, but you can list those on both hands."

Along with speaking out against the industry, Brown has also taken action. Just before the NBA season began, the star forward announced the launch of his "741" shoe brand.

Brown reportedly had offers from multiple notable shoe companies, but opted to go his own route.

Jaylen Brown still feels Nike cost him a spot on the Olympic roster

Shortly after discussing his thoughts on the sneaker industry, Jaylen Brown's infamous feud with Nike was brought up again. Despite being months removed from the situation, he still believes the company cost him a chance to play in the Olympics.

"For sure. One, I think sneaker industries, and I’ve said this before, have way too much control over the basketball foundation," Brown said. "In youth sports, it’s the same. Kids are having to worry about even playing with Nike, playing well on the Adidas circuit. And they should just be working on developing their basketball skills. Instead, we’re focusing more on shoe politics."

What likely stings most for Jaylen Brown regarding his Olympic snub is that not one but three of his Celtics teammates made the cut. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were originally chosen after Boston's title win. Then, when a replacement had to be made for an injured Kawhi Leonard, Derrick White was brought on. USA Basketball has stated Brown's theory is false, but he still feels strongly Nike played a role.

By the time the next Summer Olympics rolls around, Brown will be 32 years old. He could still in theory be in a position to compete for a spot. That said, after how things unfolded last summer, it seems unlikely he'll go back to the program.

