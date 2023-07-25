After long wait, there has finally been news on Jaylen Brown getting a deal with the Celtics. On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that the All-Star forward has agreed to a five-year, $304 million deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q

With this deal, Jaylen Brown has made history with the largest contract the NBA has ever seen. Not long after this news broke, ESPN's Bobby Marks provided a breakdown of what his salary is going to look like moving forward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the first year of the contract, Brown will earn $52.3 million. From there, it is going to slowly increase throughout the life of the contract. His largest earnings come in the final year where he will make $69.1 million.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston:



2024-2025 $52,368,085



2025-2026 $56,557,532



2026-2027 $60,746,979



2027-2028 $64,936,425



2028-2029 $69,125,872



Total $303,734,893

Over the years, Brown has been a pillar for the Boston Celtics. Alongside Jayson Tatum, he has been part of one of the best duos in the NBA right now. Many were unsure how this was going to play out, but now we have an answer. Brown is staying in Boston long term as he attempts to help lead the team to a championship.

Did the Boston Celtics make the right move to extend Jaylen Brown?

It is a hefty price tag, but the Boston Celtics didn't have much a choice in regards to Jaylen Brown. He is an All-NBA player in the prime of his career, and that is the going rate for players of that caliber.

Along with being a high-impact player for Boston, Brown is also coming off a career year. In 67 games, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Those are all the highest marks he has ever posted in a single season.

In today's NBA, perimeter wing players are worth their weight in gold. Luckily for the Celtics, they have two of them. With their duo of All-Stars, it allows them to manipulate the roster in a variety of ways.

Some might not like how high the number is, but that's just the way the league is trending now. Contracts are only going to get bigger, and front offices will have to foot the bill. In Brown's case, it was the right move for Boston. He is a two-way wing that has shown great improvement since entering the league. With him and Tatum at the helm, they'll always be in the mix to contend for a championship.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!