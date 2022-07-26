"If my wife was exchanging text messages with Brad Pitt – you know what I would tweet?" - NBA analyst offers amusing take on Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant situation

Jaylen Brown has taken center stage in the aftermath of reports that put him in a trade package for Kevin Durant. Brown took to his Twitter account to indicate being surprised over the proposition, given his contribution to the Boston Celtics in the recent past.

Jaylen Brown was a big reason the Celtics were able to reach the finals last season, and he furthered his spoils against the Golden State Warriors. Despite the result going against the Celtics’ favor, there is little fault to be found in terms of Brown’s efforts.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "If my wife was texting with Brad Pitt I'd say, 'SMH.' But it'd be a quiet 'W' for me. Wow that's the upgrade you have to take for me? Jaylen Brown knows Kevin Durant is an amazing, all-time great player." — @kevinwildes "If my wife was texting with Brad Pitt I'd say, 'SMH.' But it'd be a quiet 'W' for me. Wow that's the upgrade you have to take for me? Jaylen Brown knows Kevin Durant is an amazing, all-time great player." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/Z2hj7os7wm

Although most people considered Brown’s reaction to be out of displeasure, Kevin Wildes of “First Things First” saw it from another angle, as he said:

“Jaylen Brown didn’t go scorched earth on the Celtics. He just did the gentle ‘shaking my head.’”

The Celtics have shown interest in signing Kevin Durant in the past as well, which makes considering him right now a no-brainer. Durant is a seasoned star, as opposed to Tatum and Brown – but Tatum’s potential currently outweighs that of Brown’s.

Despite Brown leaning towards running it back with the Boston Celtics, there is one plus point if things do not go his way. With the Brooklyn Nets, Brown could easily become the offensive centerpiece – with increased responsibility and recognition.

Kevin Wildes feels Brown considers this trade proposition a small win, as he said:

“I get that it feels it’s got a little bit of a flavour of a betrayal, but everybody knows; Jaylen Brown knows it, that KD is an amazing all-time great player.”

Wildes then went on to draw references to his personal life, saying:

“If my wife was exchanging text messages with Brad Pitt – you know what I would tweet? ‘Shaking my head.’ But you know what? It’d be a quiet W for me.”

“I think Jaylen Brown knows that. It’s Kevin Durant – he’s one of the top 15 players of all-time.”

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have grown to complement each other

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been teammates for five years now and have grown substantially since then. While there have been concerns regarding their partnership in the past, the previous season cleared any doubts about that. Brown and Tatum played in unison and can pick up the slack when one of them has a bad game.

Tatum and Brown were at the helm of the Celtics’ efforts last season, exhibiting class on both ends of the floor. Brown had his best postseason performance in the 2022 playoffs, averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 24 games. Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The near future of the Celtics is still in good hands, whether the Kevin Durant trade goes through or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far