Jaylen Brown's striking social media activity sparks buzz in NBA community: "Request a trade to the Bucks"

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown drew major attention on Wednesday after posting a striking graphic on X (formerly Twitter). The former NBA Finals MVP shared an image showcasing his highest-scoring performance against each of the 29 NBA teams. Impressively, Brown has recorded at least 30 points against every franchise, with a career-high of 50 points achieved once.
He accompanied the post with the caption "#FCHWPO," an acronym for his personal mantra and social media handle, which stands for "Faith, Consistency, Hard Work Pays Off."
Brown’s eye-catching social media post quickly set the internet abuzz, prompting a wave of candid reactions from fans. Many took to the comments to share their thoughts, with several urging the Celtics star to request a trade and move on from Boston. A few even went as far as suggesting the Milwaukee Bucks as a potential landing spot for the high-scoring forward.
Will Boston Celtics consider trading Jaylen Brown?
The Boston Celtics are widely expected to make significant changes to their roster this offseason and the team could look drastically different heading into the 2025–26 campaign. The storied franchise is urgently looking to cut costs as they’re currently projected to face over $238 million in luxury tax penalties.
One of the biggest decisions facing the Celtics' front office is how to reshape the roster while remaining competitive. Jayson Tatum remains the face of the franchise, with Jaylen Brown serving as the team's second-best player. However, Tatum is set to miss the start of next season after suffering a torn Achilles during the playoffs.
This makes the idea of trading Brown even more complex. Despite that, rumors have continued to swirl about a potential deal involving Brown, with the San Antonio Spurs reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring the perennial All-Star. Brown is set to enter the second year of his massive five-year, $285.4 million contract next season.
