Jaylen Brown is set to lose $36,300,000 in 2026-27 season despite signing historic $304,000,000 supermax

On Tuesday, July 25, Jaylen Brown agreed to a supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics worth $304 million over five years. Unlike most supermax contracts, Jaylen Brown does not have a player option for the final season.

Jaylen Brown became eligible for his huge payday by being named to the 2023 All-NBA second team and now boasts the largest contract in NBA history, although that will likely change in the near future.

However, despite his newfound wealth, it would appear that Brown will be spending a large portion of his income on taxes and basketball-related outgoings.

According to Andrew Petcash, Brown will see just $24.5 million out of a $60 million paycheck.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash



Here's how much he will actually earn:



$60.8M: Salary

-

$22.5M: Federal Tax

$6M: NBA Escrow

$1.8M: Agent Fee

$1.4M: FICA/Medicare

$1.8M: Jock Tax

$2.7M: Massachusetts Tax

=

$24.5M: Net Income Jaylen Brown just signed the richest deal in NBA history (5 years $304 million).Here's how much he will actually earn:$60.8M: Salary$22.5M: Federal Tax$6M: NBA Escrow$1.8M: Agent Fee$1.4M: FICA/Medicare$1.8M: Jock Tax$2.7M: Massachusetts Tax$24.5M: Net Income pic.twitter.com/1aPQy6dg0s

If Petcash's math works out, Jaylen Brown will lose $36.3 million due to taxes, state taxes, and basketball-related outgoings. Fortunately for Brown, he won't have to worry about paying out so much in taxes for a couple more years, as his new contract will incrementally rise and won't reach the $60 million mark until 2026.

Jaylen Brown's contract payments will look like this:

2024-24: $52.4 million

2025-26: $56.6 million

2026-27: $60.7 million

2027-28: $64.9 million

Nevertheless, Jaylen Brown will be paying out a significant portion of his salary each year, which is something most NBA players have to deal with during their careers.

Grant Williams recently spoke on high taxes in Boston

After hitting restricted free agency this summer, former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams signed a four-year $53 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

During an interview with The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Grant Williams discussed how the millionaire's tax in cities like Boston and Los Angeles can seriously reduce a player's ability to retain a large portion of their income:

“I was thankful just because I feel like the way my agent and everybody talked about it was that this was our floor,” Williams said. “In Boston, it’s really like $48 million with the millionaire’s tax, so $54 million in Dallas is really like $58 million in Boston and $63 million in L.A.

“It was a little strategic on that end,” Williams continued. “But it’s also one of those things where the year was going great and then some things curved that. So to come out with this makes me feel very comfortable.”

Jaylen Brown could eventually be traded

While Jaylen Brown's new contract could potentially keep him with the Boston Celtics for an additional five years, there is also the chance he could be traded before entering the final stretch of his deal.

Boston will be a second-apron team next season, which will lead to a string of penalties that will only get worse if the Celtics are repeat offenders. Jayson Tatum is also due a supermax contract extension next summer, which would see the Boston Celtics commit 70% of their current cap space to just two players.

Should Jaylen Brown be traded before the end of his contract, he could potentially join a franchise with lower state taxes, which would allow him to keep more of his earnings.

