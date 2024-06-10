Jaylen Brown showers praise on Jrue Holiday for impeccable Game 2 performance: "He’s got that killer-like mentality"

Following the Boston Celtics' narrow Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Jaylen Brown gave props to veteran point guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday, who was a part of the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 championship squad, brings a much-needed veteran leadership and championship experience to the Celtics.

Holiday played 40 minutes in Game 2 against the Mavs and registered a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, which were both team highs. He was also a highly efficient scorer, as he went 11-for-14.

In the postgame press conference, Brown gave props to the veteran point guard who led them to victory.

"Jrue is a great teammate," Brown said about Holiday, "he's brought championship pedigree to our team. Nothing Jrue says we question. Jrue comes in and he's just who he is. He's got that demeanour, that killer-like mentality. We respect it, he's a great teammate, it's an honor to play next to him."

Jaylen Brown was also a force on offense, especially with his scoring and playmaking. He dropped 21 points, which was second only to Holiday's team high, as well as seven assists. Brown had six turnovers throughout the game, but a huge part of what offset those mistakes was Holiday's efficiency.

If the Boston Celtics go on to win the championship over the Mavs this year, it will give Brown and Jayson Tatum their first title, making Holiday a two-time champ.

Jrue Holiday agrees with Jason Kidd's controversial take regarding Jaylen Brown

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd garnered plenty of attention from NBA fans and the media regarding the stacked Boston Celtics roster. According to Kidd, the best player on the Celtics is none other than three-time All-Star Jaylen Brown.

Kidd praised Brown on his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor as well as his consistency. While there's a kernel of truth to Kidd's comments, it proved to be divisive, as others accused him of playing mind games with the Celtics' superstar duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum.

However, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday thinks that Kidd is right about his young teammate. Holiday said to SiriusXM on Saturday that Brown does the things that the best player is supposed to do.

Holiday praised Brown's ability to wreak havoc in the paint, including his uncanny ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. He also praised the job he has done at making things difficult for Luka Doncic, who happens to be perceived as the best player on the Mavs.

Jrue Holiday also alluded to his experience in other NBA teams, saying that Brown is now doing what the best player on his previous teams did, which is to carry the load on both ends of the floor.