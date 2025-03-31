Jaylen Brown shows cryptic picture of hair as world celebrates EID

Jaylen Brown took to social media to share a cryptic post featuring his hair as the world celebrated Eid. The Boston Celtics superstar's post was met with questions asking whether he had shaved his head or his beard, as the post continues to garner the buzz on X (formerly Twitter).

"Eid Kareem ✨"

"Eid Kareem ✨"

Jaylen Brown's tweet comes ahead of the team's all-important matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. His participation is in doubt as he is listed as questionable with a posterior impingement. However, the nine-year NBA veteran has been suiting up as the Celtics look to end their regular season with a flourish.

Joe Mazzulla places faith in Jaylen Brown to suit up while managing knee injury

Earlier, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was vocal about getting his superstar to lace up while managing his knee injury. Jaylen Brown was active when the team played the San Antonio Spurs last week.

He contributed with 14 points and four assists in a 121-111 victory, while adding that his knee wasn't at 100% yet. Speaking to the reporters, Mazzulla said:

"You trust him, you trust the sports science team, you trust the trainers," he stated. "You trust him taking care of the body, and he's doing everything he can to be available and he takes pride in that."

Jayson Tatum delivered a solid performance with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. He was one of seven players in double digits in that game. Tatum has also been recovering from an ankle issue and admitted to not being at his best yet.

The Celtics are pegged to finish second in the East largely due to contributions by Brown and Jayson Tatum. Only time will tell if they will heal enough to defend their title this season.

