Jaylen Brown stats vs. Knicks: How has Celtic's superstar fared against New York in last 3 years

The Boston Celtics will start their 2023-24 season against the New York Knicks. Jaylen Brown is expected to play a key part as the Celtics look to set the tone by winning their first game. Brown signed a massive $304 million contract extension with the team in the offseason. How has Jaylen Brown fared against New York in the last three years?

In 2021, Jaylen Brown played against the Knicks four times. In the first game, he dropped 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in a loss. In the second game, he had 32 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a win. In the third game, he netted a massive 46 points to go with nine assists in a losing effort, and in the last game, he had 23 points and four rebounds in a win.

In 2022, Brown laced up three times against New York. He went 16 points and seven rebounds in a loss, 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a win, and 30 points, five assists, and three rebounds in another win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2023, Brown played two games against the Knicks. He had 22 points and nine assists, and 29 points with eight dimes, and the Celtics lost both games.

As per Statmuse, Jaylen Brown has averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22 games versus the Knicks in his career.

Boston Celtics' title or bust season

The Boston Celtics are coming fresh off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the Miami Heat. The team has new additional pieces, which, in theory, fit better than the complimentary pieces they had last season.

They added veteran guard Jrue Holiday and skilled big man Kristaps Porzingis to the squad. Holiday will help fill the shoes of defensive specialist Marcus Smart whom the Celtics let go. The team also moved on from Grant Williams and Robert Williams III.

The Boston Celtics are one of the top teams in the league on paper, perhaps the best, but they have to prove it on the basketball court. It's a championship or bust season after all the moves they've made and their underrated success last year.