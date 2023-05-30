Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Celtics' star forward after being eliminated in 2023 NBA conference finals

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown have reached the playoffs in all seven of his seasons with the team, including reaching the NBA Finals last season. But despite success, they've never won an NBA championship, losing in the finals last season, and falling three other times in the Eastern Conference finals.

After losing Game 7 of the ECF on Monday night to the Miami Heat, the Celtics and Brown, who has one year left on his contract, are left with an offseason filled with uncertainty. Amid this backdrop, trade rumors have started swirling around the star forward as several teams vie for his services.

Let's look at five landing spots for Jaylen Brown, a two-time All-Star, should he part ways with the Boston Celtics this offseason.

NBA Offseason Buzz: Speculating the trade destinations for Jaylen Brown

#5, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

After the Milwaukee Bucks experienced an unexpected elimination in the first round to Miami, they are seeking to regroup and strengthen their roster. With Khris Middleton set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024, the Bucks have adequate cap space they could look to acquire Jaylen Brown.

One potential trade scenario that could shake up the Eastern Conference contenders involves a one-for-one swap with the Boston Celtics, with Milwaukee trading Jrue Holiday for Brown. This trade would adhere to the salary cap rules and bring about a significant transformation for both teams.

Milwaukee would acquire a younger wing player to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Boston would gain an elite defender who seamlessly fits into their versatile lineups. This trade would not only address the Bucks' desire to bolster their roster but also provide the Celtics with a valuable asset in Holiday.

#4, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

The Chicago Bulls, aiming to solidify their playoff contender status, could emerge as an appealing destination for Jaylen Brown in a potential three-team trade. With substantial cap space in the summer of 2024 and DeMar DeRozan going to be a free agent this summer, the Bulls have the ability to make a competitive offer for Brown's services.

The team's commitment to building a strong supporting cast around Zach LaVine further enhances the potential impact of a dynamic duo featuring Brown and LaVine in the East. The Bulls stand out as a potential suitor due to their financial flexibility and aspirations for success.

#3, Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets, who are rebuilding, have the resources and draft capital required to match Brown's worth. With a considerable amount of cap space, the Rockets have the financial means to offer Brown a lucrative max contract.

Furthermore, the Rockets' recent hiring of coach Ime Udoka, who previously worked with Brown while he was with the Celtics, lends fire to trade rumours regarding his acquisition.

#2, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young, left, and Jaylen Brown

Amid the trade rumours surrounding Jaylen Brown, it appears that he may not feel completely at home with the Boston Celtics. The Atlanta Hawks, with their rising star Trae Young, could be an aggressive suitor for Jaylen Brown.

In a potential trade scenario, if Brown were to join the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics could receive a package including guard Dejounte Murray, forward De'Andre Hunter, forward/center Onyeka Okongwu and a 2024 first-round pick.

From Boston's perspective, this trade would bring them three valuable players in exchange for one. Hunter would slide into Brown's spot in the starting lineup, providing a reliable presence. Okongwu would offer a suitable replacement for the oft-injured Robert Williams III, adding depth and stability to the frontcourt.

#1, Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers need a trustworthy scorer who can score well alongside their dynamic guard, Damian Lillard. One potential trade scenario could involve Jaylen Brown for Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



• Jaylen Brown for Damian Lillard



• Jaylen Brown for Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick



(Via The Celtics should consider two Jaylen Brown trades to Portland, @KevinOConnorNBA opines• Jaylen Brown for Damian Lillard• Jaylen Brown for Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick(Via theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/… The Celtics should consider two Jaylen Brown trades to Portland, @KevinOConnorNBA opines • Jaylen Brown for Damian Lillard • Jaylen Brown for Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick (Via theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/…) https://t.co/OUVhubN7rZ

Simons has shown efficiency as a scorer and has stepped up in games where Lillard was absent. This move would create a formidable scoring duo and provide a significant boost to the Blazers' postseason ambitions.

While Brown trade rumors continue to swirl,the final decision lies with the Celtics' front office and their determination to part ways with their star forward. However, given the Celtics' recent playoff disappointments and the potential for major changes to their roster, exploring trade options for Jaylen Brown seems plausible.

