Jaylen Brown travels in style to OKC with custom Gucci $1970 duffle bag

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtic's star guard, is known for his stylish off-court presence, as evidenced by his custom Gucci duffle bag.

Brown is prepared to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in a highly anticipated match. The classic leather handbag is priced at an astounding $1,970 on Gucci's official website.

Jaylen Brown with Gucci bag

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics have the best record in the East, with 26 wins and six loss. Meanwhile, in the West, the Thunder trail the Timberwolves for the first seed with 22-9 record.

Brown's performance is expected to be a key factor in determining the game's outcome, averaging 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 11 games against the Thunder.

Jaylen Brown's hot start with new contract extension: the richest in NBA history

Jaylen Brown has had a hot start to the season for the Boston Celtics after signing a historic supermax contract extension worth $304 million. This makes it the richest contract in NBA history, and the Celtics had no other option than to extend him.

Brown's performance has been a key factor in the team's success, as he has consistently demonstrated his ability to contribute beyond the stat line. He is averaging 23 points, five rebounds and four assists for the season.

Brown's impressive performance on the court means he is expected to earn the All-Star selection of his career. The Celtics have undergone significant changes this season with the trade of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Brown has reportedly accepted taking a step back to allow the newly acquired teammates to be more involved, in hopes for it to play out in the latter half of the season. The Celtics have previously struggled with their offence as it gets stagnant towards the later stages of their campaign.