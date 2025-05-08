  • home icon
Jaylen Brown vows to play "Celtics basketball" despite missing 75 3-pointers in 2 games vs Knicks

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 08, 2025 04:10 GMT
Jaylen Brown was feeling optimistic after Game 2 despite going down 0-2 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brown struggled to shoot the ball again, much like the rest of the Boston Celtics. The defending champions have missed a whopping 75 3-point shots in the first two games.

Speaking to reporters after their 91-90 loss on Wednesday, Brown was not worried about the Celtics' struggles to make shots from beyond the arc. He promised that they are due to have their 3-point shots go in. It's also on them to play the right "Celtics basketball."

"I think we are due for a lot of makes (in Game 3)," Brown said, according to Brian Robb of MassLive. "We had a lot of good shots. ... We have to come out and play Celtics basketball."
Boston Celtics basketball is all about taking a ton of 3-point shots under coach Joe Mazzulla. It was effective last season when they won the NBA championship, but they have gone cold in the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In Game 1, the Celtics set the record for most 3-point misses in a postseason game with 45. They went 15-for-60 from behind the arc, then added 30 more misses in Game 2. They have a total of 75 missed 3-pointers in the first two games.

It will be interesting to see if the Madison Square Garden crowd, which would be the loudest it's ever been in Game 3, would help the Celtics get out of their shooting funk. Jaylen Brown has shot 15-for-43 from the field, including just 3-for-17 from beyond the arc in Games 1 and 2.

Jaylen Brown blames Game 2 loss on their offense

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's loss, Jaylen Brown praised the Boston Celtics' defense for the better part of the game. Brown blamed their offensive execution since they were unable to respond to the New York Knicks' crazy run in the fourth quarter.

"We just wasn't able to convert in the fourth quarter," Brown said. "That's what it came down to. Our defense, I thought, was great. We had physicality, we had energy on defense. Our offense let us down."

After Jalen Brunson put the Knicks ahead 91-90 with 12 seconds left in the game, the Celtics didn't call a timeout. Jayson Tatum had the ball and had the chance to win the contest. He got the switch on Mitchell Robinson, who stood his ground and played great defense on Tatum.

OG Anunoby helped when Tatum finally got past Robinson, with Mikal Bridges anticipating the pass and stealing the ball like he did in Game 2 for the win.

