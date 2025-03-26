Jayson Tatum backs Celtics fan Cooper Flagg to break decade-long March Madness drought for alma mater Duke

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum thinks Cooper Flagg has what it takes to lead Duke all the way to the promised land. It has been a decade since the Blue Devils won a national championship and with the gifted Flagg operating the way he is, their loyal (and sometimes fanatical) fanbase is starting to believe this could be their year.

Speaking on the "New Heights" podcast with brothers Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday, the Celtics forward was asked about his views on Duke's latest rising star.

"The first impression I had of Coop was just how hard he played, how he competed," Tatum said (38:05). "In high school, it's rare to see a guy that wants to guard the other best player, trying to block every shot, rebounding, and he just plays the right way. He has a great feel for the game.

"It's been on full display all season, and a big reason why, you know, they have a chance to win a championship."

It is no surprise that Tatum's NCAA Tournament bracket has Duke going all the way this season. Tatum, who spent one season working under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski in Durham, picked his alma mater and Michigan State to meet in the championship game and believes Flagg could be the difference maker.

Going into the college basketball season, Flagg was one of the most talked about prospects in the nation. After spending the summer training with Jayson Tatum and the USA men's national team, his stock went sky-high. Most experts still believe the 18-year-old will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

In his freshman season, Flagg has already exceeded the lofty expectations placed on him. Over 34 games, he is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Cooper Flagg is originally from Maine and grew up a Celtics fan. The forward has spoken about the influence the organization had early in his life, which may be another reason Tatum is such a big fan of his.

Duke will take on Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Jayson Tatum touches on "brotherhood" between current and former Duke players

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum spins past Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis at the Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Coach Mike Krzyzewski built a powerhouse at Duke University over his 42-year reign with the program. He led the North Carolina school to five national championships and 13 Final Four appearances and firmly established it as one of the country's most respected programs.

Speaking on the "New Heights" podcast, Jayson Tatum discussed his close connection to the university and the bond current and former players share.

"It's a brotherhood," said Tatum "Everybody who ever played for the program whether they are 10 years older or 10 years younger, it's always love."

Tatum added he continues to go back and work out with the Duke players and remains a huge fan of the team.

