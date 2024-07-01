Jayson Tatum breaks Jaylen Brown's NBA record for largest contract in league history: Reports

Jayson Tatum has broken the NBA record for the largest contract in league history. This honorwas previously belonged to teammate Jaylen Brown, who agreed to a five-year, $305 million contract with the Celtics last season, earning $60.8 million per year with the Greens.

Now, multiple reports suggest that Tatum has agreed to an even bigger deal, worth $315 million over the next five years.

This new contract makes it the largest NBA history, with Tatum making $63 million per season with this new deal. The forward's game has evolved over the last couple of years, and the Celtics are living in a sweet moment right now, especially on the court.

Jayson Tatum is coming off a memorable season for himself and the Boston Celtics. The forward just won the 2024 NBA championship after only losing three games in this year's playoffs, posting terrific records on the way to the title.

Tatum showed that he was the right player to lead the Celtics to the championship, although he didn't win an individual award in the postseason. That said, he played at a high level, adapting his game whenever the team needed him and impacting matches in more than one way.

Tatum averaged 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in 19 playoff games with the Celtics last season. He shot 42.7% from the field and 86.1% from the free-throw line.

Celtics secured another key piece before Jayson Tatum's extension

The Boston Celtics will probably lose a couple of good players this offseason, they have ensured the retention of those who significantly contributed to their title hopes. Derrick White was one of the best players on the team last season, leading them at times when both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were out of action.

Before Jayson Tatum agreed to this massive deal, White did the same, agreeing to a four-year, $125.9 million extension with the team. This agreement fell $1 million short of the max White could get with the Celtics, which is $127 million.

Brown was already locked last summer and now Tatum and White have committed to the future of the team. Following a terrific season where they went all the way to the championship, the Celtics are ready to win it all again. It'll be interesting to see who else they get or who leaves, but the core remains the same and they're not going anywhere.

