Jayson Tatum dazzles with $448 Wildcat varsity jacket ahead of dropping 30 on Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum took center stage in the Boston Celtics lineup during the pre-game outfit check. Dressed in a printed black varsity jacket with equally complementing black pants, the Celtics power forward headed to the game against the Utah Jazz.

Tatum was dressed in a wool-blended black varsity jacket from the brand Wildcat. The Boston Celtics official Instagram handle posted a carousel of images of the stars before the Celtics-Utah game.

The jacket that Jayson Tatum rocked was crafted from a rich wool blend with faux leather sleeves. The spread collar was perfectly matched with the ribbed cuffs, giving it an old-school vibe. It goes for sale at $448 on the Smart Closet website and is also available in different sizes.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Utah Jazz 126-97, led by Jayson Tatum, who scored 30 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists in just 25 minutes of action.

His remarkable efficiency was evident, particularly in the first half, where he contributed 23 points while showcasing his exceptional talent. The Celtics' home record extended to a flawless 17-0 with this triumphant win, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the league.

Jayson Tatum Reflects on the 2018-19 Celtics Season

Former Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward recently shared insights into the difficulties the 2018–19 Celtics faced during an appearance on Paul George's podcast.

Jayson Tatum seems to resonate with Hayward's assessment, acknowledging the team's struggles in an interview with the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

"I mean, yeah, that s--t was terrible. You guys saw it," Tatum said. "We've all talked about it. It didn't work out how we wanted it to, and we were a very talented team but it just didn't mesh the way we wanted it to. And that's all right. Guys learned and everybody's moved on from it. But what Gordon said was kind of right."

Further taking about the team's rigorous approach to bounce back from the lackluster, he added:

"Guys would come back from injury, guys were trying to prove themselves, like myself. I was trying to be better than I was last year, and it was just kind of a tough year."

Tatum lauded the individual ambitions that disrupted the team's cohesiveness, noting the struggles to understand how to coexist and learn from each other. Despite the team's talent, Jayson Tatum acknowledged the importance of unity and learning from the less-than-ideal situation, reflecting on the valuable lessons gained from that season.

Hayward's comments shed light on the internal issues that aided the Celtics' troubles that season. The Celtics have made significant roster changes during the difficult 2018–19 season, shaping the current 2023–24 team.

With key additions such as Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, alongside the emergence of Derrick White, the Celtics have witnessed a transformation in team dynamics and performance. Positioned at the top of the Eastern Conference with a strong 27-7 record, the current Celtics team is poised to make a compelling push for the NBA Finals.