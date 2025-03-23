Jayson Tatum drops 2-word reaction as his dad’s Hawks crowned NBL champions

Jayson Tatum is a defending champion and now, his father can say the same in a different country. Justin Tatum, Jayson's father, has led the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) to the championship and was named NBL Coach of the Year.

With that in mind, the Boston Celtics star took to Instagram to congratulate his father for this accomplishment with a two-word message:

"Congrats champ," he wrote.

Via Jayson Tatum's IG

Tatum has been the head coach of the Hawks since 2023 after spending one year as an assistant coach. He's also been an assistant coach and head coach in high school since his coaching career started in 2006.

He played at Saint Louis and McKendree as a PF/C and went undrafted in the legendary NBA Draft class of 2003 before having a brief pro career overseas.

Jayson Tatum reacts to the team's sale to Bill Chisholm

Notably, this isn't the only relevant piece of news Jayson Tatum has dealt with over the past couple of weeks. The sale of the Celtics franchise to Bill Chisholm has been agreed upon, with Chisholm's ownership group set to spend $6.1 billion to acquire the team in a two-part sale that closes in 2028 (pending the approval of the NBA Board of Governors).

When asked about the deal, Tatum was pleased about the fact that they were set to sell the team to a hometown man who's also a big fan of the organization:

“He grew up around the area, big Boston fan. He’s proud of what we’ve accomplished and understands what the Celtics mean to the city and the NBA. He wanted to be a part of that and help take it forward anyway he can,” Tatum said.

Tatum has reportedly been in talks with current owner Wyc Grousbeck, and he's going to stay close to the team even after they close the sale.

“I talked to Wyc a few times,” Tatum said. “He’s still going to be around and he’s kind of keeping me updated and saying whoever it is, the next group will be great for the organization. I told Wyc, I trust him, whatever is next. I have no doubt about how smooth things will continue to run.”

Grousbeck announced the team would be looking for a buyer shortly after they won the 2023-24 NBA championship, and while the timing may have been odd, it's hard to think of a better way to drive the franchise's value up than by winning the ultimate prize.

