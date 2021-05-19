Jayson Tatum explodes for 50 points as Boston Celtics advance to 2021 NBA Playoffs

Jayson Tatum torched the Washington Wizards with a play-in tournament record 50 points as the Boston Celtics officially advanced to the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The seventh-ranked Celtics defeated the eighth-place Wizards 118-100 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum dominated the competition, draining 14 of 32 from the field, including 5 of 12 from the three-point arc. He also made 17 of 17 from the line and added eight rebounds and four assists.

The former third overall pick of the draft scored 23 points in the third quarter alone, helping the Boston Celtics take a 90-80 lead by the end of the period.

Tatum almost outscored the entire Wizards squad (26 points) on his own in the third quarter as he gave the Celtics a lead that they would not relinquish heading into the fourth.

The Boston Celtics were ahead 54-52 at the half. However, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker made three straight three-pointers, while Tatum scored 10 straight points midway in the third quarter to break the game wide open.

The Celtics took advantage of a horrible shooting night and overall poor performance from Russell Westbrook. The Wizards guard and former MVP shot 6 of 18 from the field but still finished with 20 points to go along with 14 rebounds and five assists.

Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics advance to face Brooklyn Nets in NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics' victory means they have qualified for the 2021 NBA Playoffs and will face the No. 2 seed Brooklyn Nets.

The series will be a hotly contested first-round matchup that will pit two of the best forwards in the game, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant.

Brad Stevens says the Celtics have earned the right to play "probably the most talented team that's been put together since I've been in the NBA." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 19, 2021

Walker will also have to contend with Kyrie Irving in another marquee matchup. Unfortunately for the Boston Celtics, they have no one to match up with former MVP James Harden other than Marcus Smart.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will miss the presence of All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown, who underwent season-ending wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament.

The best-of-seven series will begin with Game 1 on Saturday.

