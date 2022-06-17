"I don’t want to hear about Tatum being young!" - Shannon Sharpe criticizes Jayson Tatum for lousy Game 6 loss in Finals with 2 second-half points and 5 turnovers, says "Wiggins locked Tatum up"

Jayson Tatum was unable to rise to the challenge on the biggest stage. The Boston Celtics came up short against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6. The Warriors were locked-in throughout, while the Celtics wavered in their intensity. The person who was supposed to be their savior fell silent.

Jayson Tatum scored just 13 points in 40 minutes and was often seen waiting for things to pick up for his team. The final stage demands hunger and determination to make things work. However, the 24-year-old failed to deliver despite being touted as a young superstar.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Wiggins locked Tatum up. I don’t won’t hear about Tatum being young. He no showed tonite. IT’S JUST THAT SIMPLE. 2 2nd half pts and 5 turnovers Wiggins locked Tatum up. I don’t won’t hear about Tatum being young. He no showed tonite. IT’S JUST THAT SIMPLE. 2 2nd half pts and 5 turnovers

Prior to the game, Shannon Sharpe backed Jayson Tatum on “Undisputed,” but he’s not cutting him any slack after the result, as he tweeted:

“Wiggins locked Tatum up. I don’t won’t hear about Tatum being young. He no showed tonite. IT’S JUST THAT SIMPLE. 2 2nd half pts and 5 turnovers”

Tatum’s partner, Jaylen Brown, turned the ball over quite a bit as well, but gave it his all. Brown put up 34 points, shooting 52.2%, while Tatum made only a third of his attempts. Andrew Wiggins delivered again, shutting down Tatum in the second half.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. https://t.co/Jd7PKvYHCJ

Barring the two of them, Robert Williams and Al Horford were the aggressors that kept the Celtics in the game until late in the fourth. Horford recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, making timely buckets and defensive plays.

Steph Curry came up with another historic night, dropping 34 points, including six 3-pointers in the right moments. His efforts earned him his first-ever Finals MVP trophy and, more importantly, his fourth NBA championship.

Jayson Tatum handed reality check against the Golden State Warriors

Jayson Tatum had an exceptional 2021-22 season, averaging 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He elevated the Celtics to the second seed in the East. Tatum followed that up with a strong start against the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, but with every passing round, his contribution faltered.

Tatum still found a way to contribute, racking up assists when double-teamed with regularity. And against the Milwaukee Bucks, with his back against the wall, he stepped up and dropped 46 points to force Game 7. That is exactly why expectations kept going higher for the Celtics’ forward.

Jayson Tatum started poorly against the Warriors in Game 1, shooting only 17.6% from the field. He looked to find his teammates instead. He upped his performances in the following games, averaging 26.0 points over the next four games.

However, when the moment demanded it, Tatum turned into a non-factor. Although Tatum is still young, his disappearance will be looked into with the right amount of criticism.

Tatum has grown a lot in the past few years and has now got a taste of the intensity in the finals. The long post-season promotes teams that are able to adapt to the situation, and the Warriors were able to do a better job in that category.

Tatum will just have to take his biggest chance at stardom so far as a learning experience and deliver the following season.

