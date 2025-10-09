  • home icon
  • "Jayson Tatum finally gonna get minutes" - Fans erupt as Erik Spoelstra replaces Steve Kerr as USAB coach despite Olympic success

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:49 GMT
Team USA will mark a change of guard for the next international tournaments as they named Erik Spoelstra as the national squad's new head coach. The longtime Miami Heat head coach Spoelstra, succeeds four-time NBA champion coach Steve Kerr, who mentored in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Spoelstra was Team USA's lead assistant under Kerr, helping the team to a gold medal finish in the Paris Olympics, bannered by a trio of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Spoelstra is expected to coach Team USA in the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA.

Fans reacted to the national team's newest development, saying that the coaching change would give more playing time for other players, such as Jayson Tatum, who plays for the Heat's Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics.

Other fans congratulated Spoelstra for getting the job, adding another career milestone on top of his NBA resume.

Spoelstra is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, having been the head tactician of the Heat since the 2008-2009 season.

He led the Heat to two championships during their Big Three era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Spoelstra had six NBA Finals appearances, including two improbable runs with Jimmy Butler in 2020 and 2023.

Spoelstra led the Heat to the playoffs last NBA season, becoming the first 10th seed to reach the postseason after scoring two wins in the play-in tournament. However, they got swept in the first round by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers

Erik Spoelstra opens up on closeness with former Team USA head coach Steve Kerr

Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr have bonded throughout their time as top coaches of Team USA over the past years. In an interview last 2024, Spoelstra opened up on his friendship with Kerr, built on their Team USA stint.

“The biggest thing is that we’ve had a lot of time outside of practices and games to spend with each other, get to know each other, talk about our families, talk about other interests – all the stuff that really matters,” he said.
“Steve is our connector...He just has an amazing superpower to make people feel valued, and also keep perspective that we’re going to be very serious and we take this responsibility of representing the United States very seriously. But we can also have a lot of fun on the side."

The two coaches will be back with their mother teams in the NBA for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

