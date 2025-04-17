Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai drops nostalgic two-word reaction as Arsenal breaks 16-year Champions League curse

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai was among the many people on social media who celebrated English giants Arsenal breaking their 16-year UEFA Champions League curse in Madrid.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter shared the Gunners's Instagram post on her story. The post — from Tuesday — featured a picture of Ronaldo Nazario and Thierry Henry as the cover image and more images from the Real Madrid vs. Arsenal clash at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in 2006.

The soccer club's Instagram handle was nostalgic in their caption, while Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai used it to highlight the club's recent triumph.

"and again🥹" Mai captioned her IG story.

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend shares a story supporting Arsenal after their Champions League win. (Credits: IG/@ellamai)

Mai highlighted Wednesday's big win for the Gunners — a 2-1 second-leg win against Real Madrid and 5-1 on aggregate — to advance to the 2024-25 UCL League semifinal for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Moreover, they beat the defending champions Madrid to do the deed. With the win on Wednesday, the English soccer club maintained its historic record of not losing to the Spanish giants in the European competition.

Ella Mai's story showcases her love for soccer, but fans will soon see her passion for basketball as Jayson Tatum pursues his mission. The Celtics star — averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 2024-25 — has led Boston to a second seed and a playoff spot. They will face the Orlando Magic in the first round, with the first match on Sunday at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai shares album update with stunning images in a black outfit

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai, gave her fans a crucial update on her upcoming album with her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the singer and songwriter shared pictures of herself in a full-sleeved black dress. Mai strikes different poses for the camera for various pictures and shared the update in a short video featured on the post.

"Girls just one half and my album's done," Mai said.

Tatum and Mai have been together since 2020 and are going strong. The couple has kept their relationship private, avoiding public appearances and discussions.

