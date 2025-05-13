Jayson Tatum injury: NBA community erupts with prayers after devastated Celtics superstar brought to tears

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 13, 2025 02:55 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Jayson Tatum injury: NBA community erupts with prayers after devastated Celtics superstar brought to tears (Image source: Getty)

The NBA community shared well wishes to Jayson Tatum after being injured late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Tatum hit the deck late in the game and grabbed his lower leg immediately. The Celtics star had to be helped off the court as he could not put any weight on his left leg. A video of him being pushed back to the locker room in a wheelchair showed him in tears.

LA Lakers star LeBron James tweeted several emojis on X. He referred to the Celtics star as "Big Deuce," in reference to the nickname of Tatum's son, Deuce.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Big Deuce," James tweeted.
ESPN analyst and former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins sent prayers for Tatum

"🙏🏾 for Tatum," Perkins posted.

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless said it's devastating to have an injury after a career playoff performance.

"Jayson Tatum had played one of his best playoff games ever - 42 points. And out of nowhere THAT happened. So unfair. God bless him in his recovery," Bayless said.
Celebrity and Knicks die-hard fan Ben Stiller also sent prayers to Tatum. His Knicks are now a win away from an East finals appearance.

"Sending all good thoughts and positive vibes to the great @jaytatum0," Stiller wrote.

Jayson Tatum finished the game with 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. In 40 minutes, he shot 16-for-28, including 7-for-16 from the 3-point line.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
