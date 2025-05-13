Jayson Tatum injury: NBA community erupts with prayers after devastated Celtics superstar brought to tears

The NBA community shared well wishes to Jayson Tatum after being injured late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Tatum hit the deck late in the game and grabbed his lower leg immediately. The Celtics star had to be helped off the court as he could not put any weight on his left leg. A video of him being pushed back to the locker room in a wheelchair showed him in tears.

LA Lakers star LeBron James tweeted several emojis on X. He referred to the Celtics star as "Big Deuce," in reference to the nickname of Tatum's son, Deuce.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Big Deuce," James tweeted.

ESPN analyst and former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins sent prayers for Tatum

"🙏🏾 for Tatum," Perkins posted.

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless said it's devastating to have an injury after a career playoff performance.

"Jayson Tatum had played one of his best playoff games ever - 42 points. And out of nowhere THAT happened. So unfair. God bless him in his recovery," Bayless said.

Celebrity and Knicks die-hard fan Ben Stiller also sent prayers to Tatum. His Knicks are now a win away from an East finals appearance.

"Sending all good thoughts and positive vibes to the great @jaytatum0," Stiller wrote.

Jayson Tatum finished the game with 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. In 40 minutes, he shot 16-for-28, including 7-for-16 from the 3-point line.

This is a developing story.

