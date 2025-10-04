  • home icon
  Jayson Tatum Injury Return Timeline: Jaylen Brown stuns with unexpected comeback window for $315 million Celtics star

Jayson Tatum Injury Return Timeline: Jaylen Brown stuns with unexpected comeback window for $315 million Celtics star

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 04, 2025 00:46 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Jaylen Brown gives an update on Jayson Tatum's potential return (Image Source: IMAGN)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season. Tatum is doing rehab for his torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered in the second round of the 2025 playoffs against the New York Knicks. With the setback, there's an expectation that he won't suit up next season.

Tatum has shown significant progress in his rehab process. He was seen working out on the court four months after his torn tendon was repaired. His co-star, Jaylen Brown, has been impressed with how hard he's worked over the past months. Brown talked about his teammate's improvement on Friday, joking that it looks like he's ready to suit up for Boston's Opening Night against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22.

“It looks like he’s going to be ready for opening night. But this is somebody with a crazy work ethic and passion for the game. So I’m not surprised,” the four-time All-Star said.
Even the Celtics' assistant coach, Sam Cassell, commented on the progress that the $315 million star has made. However, he is uncertain if Tatum will make a comeback this season.

“He’s coming. He’s coming. Everybody counting him out and I don’t know his plan for returning this season. But I like what I see so far.”

However, Tatum is open to the idea of playing late in the regular season. In September, the All-Star forward appeared as a guest on "The Today Show," where he entertained the idea of being on the floor late into the season.

Jayson Tatum said he isn't rushing his return to the court.

Tatum is still young and wants to be with his team, battling every night on the court. Before tearing his Achilles tendon, he hadn't suffered any major injuries in his career.

Jake Fischer gave a new update on Jayson Tatum's potential return

Jayson Tatum's return is the biggest question for the Celtics this season. While the front office believes he should sit out the entire campaign, the NBA star wants to be present for his team. On Friday, league insider Jake Fischer talked about Tatum potentially returning to the lineup in March.

“The news and the video of Jayson Tatum being back on the floor for his recovery in Boston is something that took the league by surprise,” Fischer said (1:04). “What does this mean in terms of Jayson Tatum’s ultimate return? That there’s definitely buzz that Tatum could potentially be back sometime in March,” a source told The Athletic.”
youtube-cover

With the progress he's shown over the past few months, a return in March isn't impossible. However, the Celtics want Tatum to be 100% healthy before he can be back on the floor.

Edited by Reign Amurao
