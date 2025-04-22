Jayson Tatum Injury Update: NBA insider's latest update on Celtics star raises concern over his playoff availability for Game 2

Late in Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics' Game 1 clash with the Orlando Magic over the weekend, the six-time All-Star fell to the floor after a hard foul from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

At the time, coach Joe Mazzulla held back Boston's trainer from checking on Tatum, who appeared to be on the ground in pain. Now, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, after undergoing an MRI, Tatum has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

As fans are well aware, bone bruises are notoriously tricky when it comes to healing, with the injury notoriously proving difficult for doctors to try and pinpoint a timeline for players to get back to 100%.

Charania reported on Tuesday's installment of SportsCenter that Tatum is considered day-to-day, and whether or not he plays largely comes down to his ability to tolerate the pain.

"It's believed to be a pain tolerance injury -- something that the Celtics will be managing day-to-day," Charania said. "And his status is somewhat up in the air for Game 2 on Wednesday."

The Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Joe Mazzulla shares update on Jayson Tatum with members of the press following Tuesday morning practice

Before Shams Charania shared an update on Jayson Tatum, coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with press members to discuss the situation after Tuesday's practice.

Mazzulla spoke about the situation, saying that the Celtics star, who led the team in points, rebounds and assists during the Celtics' run to the playoffs last year, was feeling a bit sore from Game 1.

Despite that, he was able to do what Mazzulla said was "some" stuff during practice. However, Sports Illustrated's Ricardo Klein noted that Tatum didn't get up post-practice shots on Tuesday, which is usually part of his routine.

Tatum is known for his durability and has played in more than 80 games in six of his eight seasons. If Boston can manage the Magic without its star forward, it may be in the franchise's best interest to give Tatum a few days off to heal up.

With the team looking to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, only time will tell how things play out.

