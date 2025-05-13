Jayson Tatum injury update raises red flags as Celtics brace for major setback, per NBA insider

On Monday, Jayson Tatum went down with a lower-body injury late in the Boston Celtics' Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. While there's been no definitive word on what kind of injury Tatum sustained, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics are preparing for a crushing blow.

During an appearance on SportsCenter on Tuesday, Charania spoke about the situation:

"The Boston Celtics are bracing for the worst around Jayson Tatum and that right foot. The Celtics since last night have been expecting a severe injury for Tatum."

The big concern, of course, is that Tatum sustained a torn achilles. If that winds up being the case, he's almost guaranteed to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

As coach Joe Mazzulla indicated to members of the press on Monday after Boston's Game 4 loss, Jayson Tatum was set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

So far, however, the results of that MRI are unknown, with Celtics fans waiting anxiously for news that could not only shape the course of this postseason, but also the 2025-26 season ahead.

"They'll be ready," - Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla speaks about the team facing elimination following Jayson Tatum injury

After helping lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA title last year, Tatum went on to average 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and a career-high 6.0 assists per game during the 2024-25 regular season.

Come playoff time, Tatum elevated his game to the next level, averaging 28.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while picking up tough defensive assignments.

As Boston faces the daunting possibility of the six-time All-Star being sidelined for the remainder of the postseason, and the year ahead, Joe Mazzulla is confident that his team will embody the, "Next man up," mantra.

While speaking with members of the press after Game 4 in New York, Mazzulla was quoted by USA Today as saying:

"They'll be ready. I mean, that's just who they are. It's been that way. It's the locker room that they have, and they'll be ready. So, you trust the character of the guys in moments like this, and you take it one game at a time,"

So far this season, Boston has an 8-2 record without Tatum.

With the stakes at an all-time high for the team heading into Game 5, only time will tell how things play out.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the status of Tatum's MRI as they become available.

