Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla "need their a** whipped," says ex-Celtics champion 

Former Celtics champion, Kendrick Perkins, delivered a no-holds-barred statement on coach Joe Mazzulla and stars Jayson Tatum and Brown after the team went down 0-2 against the Knicks. The Celtics choked up a 20-point lead for the second consecutive game to entirely lose homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference semis.

With the next two games on the road, Boston seemingly faces the prospect of a sweep at the hands of New York, a disastrous result for the defending champions, who were overwhelming favorites. Perkins seemingly led the rageful Celtics Twitter's charge after Wednesday's Game 2 loss, saying:

"Joe, Tatum, Brown and the Celtics need their ass whipped!!! Another embarrassing performance at Home"

Game 2 followed a similar timeline to Game 1, where the Celtics dominated for 2.5 quarters and the scrappy Knicks clawed their way back the rest of the way. In the last game, Mikal Bridges got the clutch stop on Jaylen Brown and Wednesday's contest ended with the Knicks' defensive specialist clamping Jayson Tatum on the final possession to give New York a 91-90 win.

