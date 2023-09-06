Jayson Tatum links up with $40,000,000-worth 50 Cent in Ridgefield concert for his ongoing “Final Lap” tour

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum took some time in his offseason to connect with one of the biggest hip-hop stars, 50 Cent. Also known by his real name Curtis Jackson, the rapper is on the "Final Lap" tour to promote the 20th anniversary of his album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', which was released in 2003.

The album was 50 Cent's first studio album, which sold over 872,000 copies in its first week of release. This helped him build a hip-hop empire and allowed him to gain his $40 million net worth.

Now, he's promoting his album once again with famed rapper, Busta Rhymes, and a few other special guests along the way. Ridgefield was his fourth stop this month and Tatum had his chance to link up with the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My man @jaytatum0 came to turn up wit me right quick. 💣BOOM💨The Final lap tour #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," 50 Cent posted on X.

Expand Tweet

50's next stop will be in Seattle, where he'll be performing at the Climate Pledge Arena. The tour will last until Dec. 14, 2023, capping off the six-month tour in Aukland, New Zealand.

You might also be interested in reading this: “I’m gonna say Jayson Tatum” - Stephen A. Smith snubs Luka Doncic on his list of best players under 25 in NBA

Jayson Tatum links up with Celtics legend for a workout this summer

Last season, the Celtics weren't able to make a return to the finals as they had a hard time with the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. They were so close that they tried to make a comeback in the seven-game series. The Boston squad was able to force a Game 7, but due to Jayson Tatum's injury scare, the team wasn't able to put up a fight.

Now, Tatum is doing his best to stay in shape this summer and went on to seek help from a Celtics legend, Paul Pierce. This isn't the first time the two have worked out together, as the current star has reached out to Pierce back then.

Expand Tweet

Tatum posted a video on Instagram in late August showing his preparation for next season. In the video, Pierce was also featured as one of the people who is currently helping the four-time All-Star with his offseason workouts.

"Watching JT sharpen them tools, seeing what greatness looks like," Pierce said.

The three-time All-NBA star is putting in the work this summer, which fans will likely see him put into work in the upcoming season.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum failed to recruit Damian Lillard to the Celtics