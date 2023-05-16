Jayson Tatum makes history: First player ever to start 8-0 in 50-point games

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum made history in multiple ways during Game 7 of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Tatum not only set the NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 at 51, but he also became the first player to start their career 8-0 in games when scoring 50-plus points.

Tatum has now scored 50-plus points in the regular season (five times), play-in tournament (once) and the playoffs (twice). However, most would agree that Sunday’s Game 7 against the Sixers was his most impressive performance given the high stakes.

Following his 51-point performance, Tatum spoke about how relieved he was to get a chance to redeem himself. This comes after the Celtics star finished with just 19 points on 23.8% shooting in Game 6.

“I was relieved just to get another chance,” Tatum said.

“Our season could have been over after Game 6. It definitely was on my mind that I had played as bad as it could get, for 43 minutes. We had a saying: ‘It’s only up from here.’”

Jayson Tatum on the Celtics’ upcoming Eastern Conference Finals matchup against Miami

Following the Celtics’ dominant 112-88 blowout Game 7 win over Philadelphia on Sunday, they have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. There the Celtics will be taking on the Miami Heat in a rematch of last year’s Conference Finals.

It will also mark the teams’ third Conference Finals matchup in the last four years. When asked about the upcoming series, Tatum spoke about the Celtics’ familiarity with the Heat.

“A team we’re extremely familiar with,” Tatum said.

“It’s our third time in four years, I think, playing them in the playoffs. And you know, they're a very well-coached team. They compete with the best of them. They play hard. They defend. They make plays and they figure out a way to win games.”

Tatum added that he is looking forward to the opportunity to take on the Heat in another competitive series.

“It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be highly competitive,” Tatum said.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s the best time of year. We get to play them again. You know, it’s going to be fun and as a competitor, you love the opportunity.”

Game 1 between Boston and Miami will take place on Wednesday in Boston.

