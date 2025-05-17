"Jayson Tatum to Mavs confirmed" - NBA fans spiral as Cooper Flagg draws attention from Celtics at draft combine

As the 2025 NBA Draft draws nearer, all eyes are on Cooper Flagg and which team will end up signing him. After the Dallas Mavericks defied the odds and won the draft lottery, analysts have wondered whether Flagg will be a part of their long-term plans or end up as a key piece in a blockbuster trade.

Ad

The rumor mill went into overdrive on Friday when NBA insider Kevin O'Connor reported that the Boston Celtics had a conversation with the presumptive top pick at the NBA Draft Combine:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly reacted to the implications of this interaction:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tatum to the Mavs confirmed," one fan tweeted.

"They gonna offer Jaylen Brown and whatever else the Mavs want," another fan tweeted.

"Nico can’t fumble twice.. surely right," another fan said.

"I’ll never watch the nba again if they get flagg unless silver gets the Knicks a Giannis deal for Luka price," another fan asserted.

Ad

"It’s only fitting for Dallas to trade Cooper to Boston after trading Luka to LA," another fan commented.

"LET BRAD STEVENS COOK," another fan asserted.

O'Connor's report came just hours before the Celtics' season ended as a result of a Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. With Boston's title defense getting snuffed out in the second round of the playoffs, fans and analysts will be looking to see how the Celtics front office orchestrates a strong comeback next season.

Ad

One of the biggest priorities for the Celtics is to figure out how they will address the void left by Jayson Tatum, whose Achilles injury will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. At this point, just about every option — including a deal to get Flagg in Beantown — is on the table.

Report: Cooper Flagg will stay for long haul in Dallas after getting drafted first overall

As for the Mavericks organization, they are reportedly inclined to keep Flagg — as opposed to using him as a trade chip — after taking the Duke star at the top of this year's draft.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As per a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks currently have no plans to acquire a "proven superstar" by paying the cost of the top overall pick. Notably, this is the same organization that audaciously traded away beloved superstar Luka Doncic on the week of the trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.