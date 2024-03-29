"Jayson Tatum in playoff form": NBA fans berate Celtics superstar after another missed game-winner

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum had a chance to win Thursday's road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. However, with the game tied 112-112, he missed a fall-away 3-pointer at the buzzer. After Boston lost 123-122 in overtime, the five-time All-Star faced harsh backlash from fans for his lack of clutchness.

The Celtics entered Thursday looking to redeem themselves after blowing a 30-point lead during Monday's 120-118 road loss to Atlanta. They got out to an early eight-point lead, but the contest remained within single digits throughout the night.

In the fourth quarter, Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic nailed a game-tying 3 with 26.7 seconds remaining. That set the stage for Tatum's unsuccessful game-winning 3-point attempt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In OT, Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray took over, scoring all 11 of Atlanta's points. That included hitting a go-ahead midrange jumper with 0.1 seconds remaining. The shot proved to be the game-winner, as the Celtics missed a lob attempt on the other end.

Murray finished with a game-high and career-high 44 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and six 3s on 40.9% shooting.

Meanwhile, despite missing the game-winner, Tatum led Boston with 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two 3s on 40.9% shooting.

One of the primary criticisms surrounding Tatum this season has been his tendency to come up short in big moments. Meanwhile, despite having the NBA's top record (57-16), the Celtics have been critiqued for choking leads when they face adversity.

During Boston's 105-104 road loss to the Cleveland Cavalier on March 5, Tatum missed a game-winner after Boston blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead.

So, following the 26-year-old's latest letdown, fans on X/Twitter let him hear about it.

"Jayson Tatum in playoff form. Sigh," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Tatum's missed game-winner against the Hawks:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Former Heat forward asserts Jayson Tatum won't surpass LeBron James' scoring record despite his offensive dominance

Jayson Tatum on clutch shortcomings this season

Following Thursday's loss to Atlanta, Jayson Tatum was asked about his struggles in late-game scenarios this season. He highlighted how he hasn't lost confidence in his ability to hit clutch shots due to his career track record.

"I know I've missed a couple this year, so I was like, 'Damn, I gotta be due for one,'" Tatum said. "I've hit a bunch of 'em in my career so far. But it's a part of it. [It's] a make-or-miss league, and I really do enjoy being in those situations."

Tatum was also asked what Boston could take away from back-to-back tough losses to an inferior Hawks (34-39) team. He touched on the importance of not taking success in the NBA for granted.

"Winning is hard," Tatum said. "We've been fortunate to do a lot of being on the other side. It's just a good reminder [that] you can never take those for granted."

Expand Tweet

Tatum and the Celtics (57-16) will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (45-28) on Saturday.

Also Read: "Investigate him" - Fans torch Jayson Tatum for his comments on NBA betting situation