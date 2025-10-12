Jayson Tatum puts league on notice with bold 'promise' to Celtics fans amid Achilles recovery

Amid his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Jayson Tatum made a bold &quot;promise&quot; to Boston Celtics fans on Saturday. Tatum was in Roxbury, Massachusetts, for the launch of his new signature shoe, the Tatum 4, under the Jordan Brand. Speaking to host Greydy Diaz, Tatum was asked about his favorite moment of the last five seasons as a member of the Celtics. While he's happy to be a father, he still can't forget about getting drafted in the NBA. However, his favorite moment is winning the title last year and celebrating in Boston for the parade.Tatum then promised the Celtics fans in attendance at the Foot Locker store that they're going to do it all over again. &quot;It's not even a question,&quot; Tatum said, according to CLNS' Noa Dalzell. &quot;I have two kids, I got drafted, and the parade was the best day of my life. Best day of my life, and I promise you, we're going to have another one.&quot;Jayson Tatum cemented himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history by helping the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship. Tatum didn't take home the NBA Finals MVP, but he did more than enough throughout their run to get recognized among Celtics greats.However, the Celtics' title defense came to a crashing halt at the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 and is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season. Boston overhauled their roster this offseason, trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The franchise, under its new ownership, wanted to avoid penalties and restrictions of the second apron during a lost season with its best player. Jayson Tatum wants to play this seasonJayson Tatum wants to play this season. (Photo: IMAGN)While the typical recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon is nine to 12 months, Jayson Tatum seems to be ahead of schedule. Tatum has been dunking already, though he's still not yet 100% recovered. Nevertheless, his goal is to play this season if he gets cleared by the team's medical team. &quot;I think the most important thing is making a full recovery and being 100%,&quot; Tatum told CBS Sports last month. &quot;If that's this season, there's obviously conversations to be had. For me, I love to play. I've never been a guy that wants to sit out, and I try to play in every game possible.&quot;Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton, who also tore their Achilles tendons in the playoffs, have already been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season.