Jayson Tatum reacts to Drake rocking his father Justin Tatum's Billikens jersey during his Australia Tour

Canadian superstar singer Drake paid tribute to Jayson Tatum's father, Justin Tatum, in Australia. According to Billboard, the Canadian singer is in Australia for his Anita Max Wynn Tour that starts next week.

In a picture posted on X, formerly known as "Twitter," the "Nice For What" singer was seen coming out of his car in Justin Tatum's Saint Louis Billikens. The Billikens social media account made a post on social media, attracting a reaction from the Boston Celtics star himself.

Jayson Tatum reacted with a fire emoji.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Justin Tatum played for the Billikens during the 2000-01 season. As per the Billikens' website, he stands at 6-foot-7 and played at the forward position. He currently works as the head coach of the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League.

Jayson Tatum was born to his parents when they were both still in college. He spent a good part of his childhood watching his father during games at Saint Louis University and accompanying him to the locker rooms.

According to People, Jayson Tatum's relationship with his father was mostly of a player-coach. Although Tatum said that he missed the father-son relationship, he credits his father for where he stands in his career now.

Jayson Tatum's mom reacts to his game-winner against Pelicans

The game between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Jan. 31, was one of the thrillers in the league this season. With the game tied at 116 each, Tatum took a go-ahead shot to seal the game for the defending champions.

With three seconds remaining in the game, Tatum had the ball in hand with CJ McCollum defending him. With a spin dribble, Tatum beat McCollum and drained a mid-range jumper over two defenders, giving the Celtics a 118-116 win.

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tayum's mother, Brandy Cole, was hyped up after his game-winner. She posted a cold picture of Tatum looking at the fans with absolutely no emotions on his face. Cole captioned the post, declaring her son "HIM."

"BALLGAME. He not lucky. HE IS HIM!!!!," she wrote in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Tatum had a great overall game against the short-handed Pelicans. He scored 27 points on 47.6% shooting from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line. He also had 10 assists and 6 rebounds in the game.

Jayson Tatum has been playing amazing basketball this season. His numbers on the offensive end have trimmed a bit with 26.7 points on 45.1% from the field and 35.1% from the 3-point line. However, his numbers have been better on the other end. His rebounding numbers have increased from 8.1 to 8.9, assists from 4.9 to 5.5 and steals from 1.0 to 1.2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.