"Jayson Tatum is a really nice guy but he's obviously not That Guy" - Skip Bayless gives unadulterated review of Boston Celtics' 3-time All-Star going cold in crucial Game 6 of Finals as Warriors win the series

As the Boston Celtics came up short in the NBA Finals, Skip Bayless had some choice words for Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics lost in Game 6 to the Golden State Warriors, thus putting an end to their impressive run. While Boston was favored to win the finals by a large margin early on, the Warriors came through down the stretch.

Although the loss was a tough one, statistically, the Celtics didn't deserve to win. With 23 turnovers for the game, the Celtics continued to mishandle the ball. In this regard, Skip Bayless pointed out the main culprit for Boston's poor performance.

Tweeting early in the game, Bayless called out Jayson Tatum after yet another dismal outing to lead the Celtics. He said:

"Jayson Tatum is a really nice guy but he's obviously not That Guy."

With severe criticism of Tatum's failure to shine in the big moment, Bayless did not mince his words while eviscerating the three-time All-Star.

Jayson Tatum had one of the wildest playoff runs ever. Leading both teams in assists and scoring, the 24-year-old also made NBA history with the most turnovers in the playoffs.

Notching five turnovers in Game 6 as well, the Celtics suffered as their leader failed to establish himself against the Warriors.

While still young in his career, Boston and Tatum are likely to have several chances to return to this stage and win it all. But could this finals performance put a stain on Tatum's legacy?

Skip Bayless ruthlessly criticizes Jayson Tatum's legacy

Jayson Tatum being guarded by Andrew Wiggins.

Skip Bayless has never held back when it comes to criticizing players. With his blatant hatred towards LeBron James being his trademark, Bayless has also turned his attention towards Jayson Tatum.

However, the analyst hasn't been wrong in his criticism of the Celtics superstar so far. Although Tatum has emerged as one of the best players in the league, his performance in the finals was anything but impressive.

With particular reference to the last three games, the 24-year-old looked unrecognizable. While passing the ball seemed like a wise decision to get his team going, Tatum always seemed passive.

This has been exacerbated in the last two games. Playing under pressure and rushing after the loss in Game 4, Tatum suffered at the hands of poor decision-making and shot selection.

While committing unnecessary fouls and forcing errors, Tatum showed that his inexperience got the better of him.

However, losing in the NBA Finals in his first appearance doesn't necessarily put a stain on his career. If anything, it sets up a future challenge for him to overcome this hurdle.

With the loss being a learning experience for this young team, the Boston Celtics could still be a dynasty in the making.

