Jayson Tatum reveals Joe Mazzulla's heartfelt refrain for him

The Boston Celtics had to go through a lot to reach the mountaintop. Jayson Tatum has had to deal with the weight of being the franchise player since he entered the league in 2017.

He helped the team get over the hump and made the NBA Finals in 2022; however, Boston couldn't finish the job against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Joe Mazzulla was tasked to replace Ime Udoka. Being young and inexperienced made it a tough challenge, but he managed not only to lead the team deep into the playoffs but also to earn everybody's respect.

After winning a ring in his second season with the team, Mazzulla has built a strong relationship with his biggest star.

In a recent interview with GQ, Tatum revealed that the Celtics coach always lets him know how much he cares about him, even if they're in the middle of a game.

“He always tells me that he loves me,” Tatum said on Wednesday. “He’ll say it on practice days or in the middle of a game during a timeout. It’ll be the third quarter of a playoff game, a very intense atmosphere, and he’ll say ‘Just want you to know I love you, man.’”

Every coach has their approach, and Mazzulla's has worked like a charm for Tatum and the team.

Jayson Tatum wants his Finals MVP

The defending NBA champions started the playoffs on the right foot by taking down the Orlando Magic in Game 1 on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics don't have home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference finals, so they will have to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road if they make it that far.

They've been the odds-on favorites to make it out of the East for most of the season, and it would be a huge task for any team to take the Celtics down in a seven-game series.

Notably, Tatum could have an opportunity to silence the critics by winning the finals MVP award. Some of his doubters claim that his team doesn't need him to win, he's not a legitimate MVP candidate and Jaylen Brown deserved to win the award over him last season.

However, their averages were almost identical, which may be motivating Tatum to be at his best in this year's playoffs.

