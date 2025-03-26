Jayson Tatum reveals Joe Mazzulla's jaw-dropping request to be punched on the sideline

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum revealed a hilarious story involving Joe Mazzulla on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Mazzulla, who has been described as weird and crazy, apparently wanted Tatum to punch him in the face to get more technical fouls.

Speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast, Tatum was asked what it's like to play for Mazzulla and if he has some crazy story involving his coach. The Celtics forward quickly remembered something that happened in Portland that was hilariously out of pocket.

"We played Portland the other day, and I got a tech, the game was basically over," Tatum said. "I end up getting a tech with like 30 seconds left. So Joe, he comes up to me after the game, so if you get 16 or 17 techs, you get suspended for a game. Joe's like, 'Yo, you just need four more so you can get suspended.' I'm like, 'Joe, I think I'm done. 'He's like, 'I would much rather you just come punch me. I wanna fight.'"

Jayson Tatum added that Joe Mazzulla used Travis Kelce's viral shouting match with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The story garnered a lot of laughs from the Kelce brothers, who know a thing or two about finding the motivation to get the win.

Tatum praised his coach for managing the entire Boston Celtics roster filled with different players with varying personalities. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship, the historic franchise's first title since the 2008 team that was composed of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.

The Celtics have a shot at defending their championship this season. They are currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference standings at 53-19. They are five games behind the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Celtics remain favored to come out of the East and make it to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum suffers ankle injury in win over Kings

Jayson Tatum suffers ankle injury in win over Kings. (Photo: IMAGN)

After their win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, the Boston Celtics were back in action the following night in Sacramento. The Celtics made quick work of the Kings, but Jayson Tatum suffered a sprained left ankle in the third quarter. He exited the game and never returned, finishing with a team-high 25 points.

Speaking to reporters after the matchup, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Tatum's injury.

"I literally just asked him how he was doing, and he said, 'OK,'" Mazzulla said, according to Yahoo! Sports. "He'll do anything and everything to make sure he gets better."

The Celtics have listed Tatum as doubtful for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. He'll likely get the night off and be downgraded to out as a precaution.

