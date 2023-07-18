The NBA legends that dominated the league for decades are nearing the end of their careers. However, they are not quite finished yet.

LeBron James announced he is not done with the game yet. Stephen Curry proved he is playing the best he ever has. The old heads are still competing with the next and upcoming generations.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is one of those young guns who is leading the future of the league. However, Tatum says the old guys are not cooked yet.

“Steph, LeBron, and KD, those guys are still doing what they do,” Tatum said.

Despite giving preferential treatment to the older stars, Tatum did reveal who he thinks will be the future face of the league. While speaking at an event for Gatorade, Tatum was asked about the current stars in the league and where they may rank.

Tatum mentioned the older guys who have had their chance. He then discussed some names he believes are in the next tier, alongside himself, of course.

"You got guys like me, Luka (Doncic), Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell. You know, younger than those guys," Tatum said. "The league is in great hands. So many talented guys.”

Tatum also mentioned a middle tier of former MVP’s who have established themselves in the league. This tier included Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Who did Jayson Tatum leave off his list?

Tatum tried to include players across generations and not dismiss anyone. He did name the winners of the past five MVP awards.

However, he left out plenty of big names. Maybe it was not intentional since he was put on the spot and mentioned there were lots of talented players in the league. However, there were some big names omitted.

As for the established veterans Tatum forgot about, Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler may like a word. Lillard was third in the NBA in scoring. Butler led a depleted Miami Heat roster to the finals.

Tatum mentioned James but left out his Laker teammate, Anthony Davis. He was arguably the best player on the Lakers squad that made a deep playoff run.

Tatum mentioned plenty of the younger players in his generation. However, there are some who also deserve a shoutout. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander elevated his game to another level and could be a young face of the league. Ja Morant was ascending to those heights as well before his suspension.

Devin Booker has become a top tier player. He belongs in the conversation with any of the top players in the league now.

