Jayson Tatum's GF Ella Mai reacts in 2-words to Kendrick Lamar dropping new album GNX

Jayson Tatum's GF Ella Mai and Kendrick Lamar have one thing in common; the same producer. On Nov. 22, Lamar released his sixth studio album; GNX, produced by Mustard. Mai used her social media account to give her verdict on the album.

Mai posted the screenshot of her listening to "TV Off" from the album and gave her judgement. Sending a shoutout to Mustard for his excellent production, she captioned the post:

"@mustard wtf! wow."

Jayson Tatum girlfriend Ella Mai reaction to Kendrick Lamar's new album [Credit: IG/@ellamai]

The new album drop was a big surprise for music fans on Friday when Kendrick Lamar made the announcement on social media. "GNX" is a 12-track album that also addresses the rap beef between Lamar and Drake.

On the other hand, Mai herself made her comeback in music when she dropped her new album, "3," earlier this month. It was also released by Mustard.

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum have been together since 2020. The couple has kept their relationship very private while they juggle their private and professional lives. Mai and Tatum also share a child together, who was first seen during the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

The couple have never confirmed their relationship in the public. However, they have been seen together on multiple occasions. Tatum and Mai were together at Michael Rubin's party earlier this year in July. They also attended Marcus Smart's wedding together.

Jayson Tatum's GF Ella Mai releases new album on her 30th birthday

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai had a surprise gift for her fans. The English singer released her latest album earlier this month, after two years since her last, "Heart On My Sleeve," was released, in 2022.

On Nov. 3, Ella Mai released EP "3" and made the announcement on her social media. In her Instagram post, Mai wrote that her latest album was a gift to her fans. She also added that 3 is her favorite number.

"3."

"AVAILABLE NOW EVERYWHERE!"

"my 30th birthday gift to you all ♏️."

"3 songs. November 3rd. one of my favourite numbers."

"I’ve missed you all, three times over ❤️."

Interestingly, Mai also shared a picture on her IG post with a tattoo behind her left ear. She had the number "3" inked behind her ear, just like her boyfriend Jayson Tatum, who was born on March 3.

Mai's "3" album has three tracks; "Hearts on Deck," "One of These," and "Little Things." There have been rumors that Mai wrote the last song, "Little Things," for her Boston Celtics star boyfriend.

