Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai's "lovers day" post draws heartfelt 5-word reaction from Karl-Anthony Towns' partner Jordyn Woods

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai, shared a special post for Valentine's Day on Instagram, drawing a heartfelt reaction from Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. The post featured the Grammy-winning artist singing her song "Little Things," coupled with a caption that conveyed her wishes for the special day.

"happy lovers day ❤️," Mai wrote.

While the comment section was filled with fans in awe of her singing, Jordyn Woods complimented her on another aspect.

"It’s the skin for me 😍," Woods commented on the post.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai have been linked together since 2020, but they made their first public appearance in July 2022. The couple welcomed their first child last year, introducing the baby during the photoshoot after the Boston Celtics star bagged his first Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods share Valentine's Day posts for each other

To share their appreciation on Valentine's Day, Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, took to Instagram to share heartwarming tributes for each other. Woods posted a series of photos of the couple, starting with a snap of them embracing on the New York Knicks' court.

"my valentine ❤️," Woods captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Towns shared a video collage titled "us."

The duo also spammed their followers with multiple photos and videos of their significant other on their Instagram stories throughout the day.

Jordyn Woods is a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer boasting over 11.9 million followers on Instagram. She started dating Karl-Anthony Towns in May 2020, and since then, the couple has been public about their relationship, often sharing photos of each other on their socials.

In the first half of his debut season with the New York Knicks, Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across the 49 games he's played. The 7-foot center is shooting 53.4% from the field, including 43.8% from beyond the arc, as the Knicks stand third in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also set to play his fifth All-Star Game on Sunday after he missed an All-Star selection in the previous season. He finished third in the East's frontcourt in the All-Star voting this season and will represent Team Global Stars in the tournament.

