Jayson Tatum's hilarious IG post shows Celtics star's father-son time shenanigans with Deuce Tatum

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum recently posted a photo of a sweet father-son bonding with his son, Deuce. In the picture, the four-time All-Star appears to be inviting his son to join him in the cold tub, but it seemed that his son wasn’t quite keen on the idea.

Jayson Tatum was seated in the tub, while Deuce, fully dressed in pajamas, was photographed playfully hanging around the tub.

“Couldn’t covnice him to get in cold tub,” Tatum captioned the image.

Numerous heartwarming father-son moments between Tatum and his son have been captured over the years, and this latest addition only contributes to that collection.

Just last month, the Celtics superstar discussed the challenges and rewards of balancing fatherhood with the demands of being a professional athlete, sharing insights into his experiences as he readies himself for another NBA season.

"Tough thing, depending on our schedule, is missing [Deuce’s] birthday,” Tatum wrote as a guest contributor for the NBA's Starting 5 newsletter.

“There have been a few years when I wasn’t with him for his birthday. Also, not being able to go to every school event and or basketball practice because we are on the road. Even though this is my seventh season, it’s still something that’s not easy to deal with because you never want to miss those things. They grow up so fast."

Deuce is set to celebrate his birthday on Dec. 3.

The Celtics don’t have a scheduled game on Deuce’s birthday, but it falls just a day before the commencement of the knockout rounds of the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament.

Jayson Tatum on son Deuce: ‘He loves watching me play’

As a professional athlete, Jayson Tatum expressed in the NBA’s Starting 5 newsletter that he finds joy in the shared love for basketball with his son, delighting in the fact that Deuce shares his passion for the sport.

“The best part about being his dad in season is the games,” Tatum said. “That’s something we have really bonded over. He loves watching me play, coming to the game and being in the Garden, running around in the back and playing in the locker room.”

“Just seeing him develop over the years, his personality grows, especially in the Garden, has been amazing to see because we have grown up there together.”

Deuce was born six months after Tatum was drafted into the NBA in 2017. Despite the demands of juggling both professional basketball and fatherhood, Tatum said being a father takes precedence in his life.

“Being a dad is the most important thing to me, so no matter what my schedule is, I will always find time to spend with him and some of my favorite memories come from our car rides,” he said.