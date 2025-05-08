Jayson Tatum's media availability canceled as Celtics evacuate everyone after Game 2 loss at TD Garden

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics suffered another meltdown on Wednesday against the New York Knicks in Game 2. The All-Star forward, who disappointed Celtics fans two nights ago, played worse in the rematch. He finished the game with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes in his team's 91-90 loss.
The media could not reach Taco Jay for a postgame interview after a fire reportedly broke out at TD Garden. Security personnel had to evacuate fans, players and reporters from the building for safety. Jaylen Brown was the only member of the defending champs who had a chance to talk to reporters before blaring sirens interrupted the postgame talk.
Many likely wanted to know what Tatum had to say after the Celtics allowed the Knicks to rally for another win. After scoring 23 points on Monday, the superstar forward bled for 13 on Wednesday. He went 5-for-19, including 1-for-5 from deep. Boston led 73-61 entering the fourth quarter but collapsed yet again.
Jayson Tatum's final four points gave the Celtics a 90-89 lead with 18.1 seconds remaining. After a foul called on Jrue Holiday, Jalen Brunson pushed the Knicks in front with two free throws. The Celtics could not attempt a potential game-winning shot after Mikal Bridges stole the ball from Tatum, who wanted to pass to Jaylen Brown.
Fans react to Jayson Tatum's media unavailability after a fire broke out at TD Garden
Fans who wanted to know what the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks players had to say after the game, were disappointed they could not hear the comments. When news came out that Jayson Tatum would not be available after a TD Garden fire forced everyone out, fans promptly reacted:
“Tatum threw a lit lighter into a trash can so he could leave without saying anything”
One fan said:
“Tatum probably pulled the alarm. He doesn’t want any of the smoke.”
Another fan added:
“Mazulla got fired finally???”
@CowardSimmons continued:
“They had to evacuate the fans from being hit by Tatum’s bricks. Those clankers can be brutal on the head and cause CTE.”
@Edjohn1234 commented:
“Somebody left a Brunson burner on and unattended”
The trolling from fans was unsurprising. Jayson Tatum, for the second straight game, failed to carry the Boston Celtics to the finish line. Like in Game 1, he wilted when the Cs badly needed him to step up. Taco Jay is now 12-for-42 in the series, including 5-for-20 from deep.
Tatum had four points in the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 1 and four in the fourth quarter in Game 2. Even Celtics fans did not hold back from criticizing the All-NBA forward.
