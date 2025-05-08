Jayson Tatum's media availability canceled as Celtics evacuate everyone after Game 2 loss at TD Garden

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics suffered another meltdown on Wednesday against the New York Knicks in Game 2. The All-Star forward, who disappointed Celtics fans two nights ago, played worse in the rematch. He finished the game with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes in his team's 91-90 loss.

Ad

The media could not reach Taco Jay for a postgame interview after a fire reportedly broke out at TD Garden. Security personnel had to evacuate fans, players and reporters from the building for safety. Jaylen Brown was the only member of the defending champs who had a chance to talk to reporters before blaring sirens interrupted the postgame talk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many likely wanted to know what Tatum had to say after the Celtics allowed the Knicks to rally for another win. After scoring 23 points on Monday, the superstar forward bled for 13 on Wednesday. He went 5-for-19, including 1-for-5 from deep. Boston led 73-61 entering the fourth quarter but collapsed yet again.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jayson Tatum's final four points gave the Celtics a 90-89 lead with 18.1 seconds remaining. After a foul called on Jrue Holiday, Jalen Brunson pushed the Knicks in front with two free throws. The Celtics could not attempt a potential game-winning shot after Mikal Bridges stole the ball from Tatum, who wanted to pass to Jaylen Brown.

Ad

Fans react to Jayson Tatum's media unavailability after a fire broke out at TD Garden

Fans who wanted to know what the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks players had to say after the game, were disappointed they could not hear the comments. When news came out that Jayson Tatum would not be available after a TD Garden fire forced everyone out, fans promptly reacted:

Ad

“Tatum threw a lit lighter into a trash can so he could leave without saying anything”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“Tatum probably pulled the alarm. He doesn’t want any of the smoke.”

Another fan added:

“Mazulla got fired finally???”

@CowardSimmons continued:

“They had to evacuate the fans from being hit by Tatum’s bricks. Those clankers can be brutal on the head and cause CTE.”

@Edjohn1234 commented:

“Somebody left a Brunson burner on and unattended”

The trolling from fans was unsurprising. Jayson Tatum, for the second straight game, failed to carry the Boston Celtics to the finish line. Like in Game 1, he wilted when the Cs badly needed him to step up. Taco Jay is now 12-for-42 in the series, including 5-for-20 from deep.

Tatum had four points in the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 1 and four in the fourth quarter in Game 2. Even Celtics fans did not hold back from criticizing the All-NBA forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More