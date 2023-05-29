Jayson Tatum's Record in Scott Foster Games: How Celtics Superstar Fares Against Maligned NBA Referee

Veteran official Scott Foster will be the crew chief for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtic's conference finals Game 7 contest against the Miami Heat on Monday. Foster has been featured in 127 Celtics games in his career. They are 67-60 overall under his officiating and 21-20 in the NBA playoffs.

Tatum and the Celtics were 2-1 in the regular season, with Foster officiating their games. They also claimed the Game 7 win against the Heat in last year's conference finals on the road with Foster among the referees. The Celtics won Game 4 in this series, which Foster officiated.

Jayson Tatum and Co. also claimed Game 7 of their conference semis with Scott Foster as crew chief. The NBA has picked him, Tony Brothers and John Goble to officiate this important game.

They may have turned to veterans after the controversial calls in the last game that might have favored the Celtics. Foster and Brothers both are deemed controversial themselves, despite their experience, so there has been a lot of buzz about their presence for Monday's series decider.

The Heat fans seem more worried as Miami was 0-10 this season in games reffed by Scott Foster and Tony Brothers.

Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics could create history

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are favored to win Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. They have a chance to create history to become the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit. The Celtics have a homecourt advantage and momentum entering this game.

They blew away the Heat in Games 4 and 5 before a Derrick White tip-in with 0.1 seconds left handed them a 104-103 win in Game 6. The Celtics seemed done and dusted after their Game 3 loss, but it has been a remarkable comeback.

The Celtics have stepped up their defensive intensity and reconfigured their offense in their last three wins. They've done an excellent job limiting Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo from impacting the game.

The Heat star duo went 9-of-37 from the floor in Game 6 in their home building. The Celtics will hope they can replicate that effort and Jayson Tatum can come up big in a decisive game for the team.

He went off for 51 points in Game 7 of the conference semis against the 76ers and has performed well in general in crunch games. His production will be important to the eventual scheme of things.

