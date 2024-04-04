Jayson Tatum's son Deuce shares bedtime book with Celtics bench during 30-point lead over OKC

Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, attends many of his basketball games and was present during the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Apr. 4, 2024. It was a blowout victory by Boston, and with that, Deuce captured some attention.

The boy's presence on the sidelines saw some heartwarming gestures that made rounds on social media. He was seen accompanying his dad from behind the curtains to signing autographs for fans.

But what was unique about Boston's game against OKC is that Deuce communicated with the Celtics bench by showing the book he had been reading during the blowout match entitled, 'Giraffes Can't Dance.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Another shot of Deuce saw him getting his dad's team towel and hesitating to return it to him while being babysit by Jayson Tatum's mom.

Expand Tweet

Boston Celtics get home-court advantage throughout the 2023-24 playoffs

The victory by the Boston Celtics over the OKC Thunder improved their record to 60-16, clinching them the best record in the NBA for the 2023-24 season. With six games left, the Celtics can now relax and wait for the playoffs to come.

Kristaps Porzingis was Boston's top scorer with 27 points. He also had 12 rebounds, five blocks and three triples. Jayson Tatum was not far behind with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Jaylen Brown finished the game with 23 points. There are a total of seven Boston players that reached double-digit scoring numbers.

“It’s an honor, it’s a blessing to be on a 60-win team," said Brown after the win. "It’s a lot of hard work that went into that, especially after coming up short last season, responding, coming back and not skipping any steps. I think we’re on track, 60 wins, but when the playoffs start, it’s back to square one.”

Boston will have their five last games of the season played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Up next on their schedule on Apr. 5 are the Sacramento Kings, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers. Their last remaining road game for the 2023-24 season will be against the Milwaukee Bucks on Apr. 9 at the Fiserv Forum.