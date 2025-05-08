Jayson Tatum's Team USA role snub by Steve Kerr justified by fans after dismal outing

Jayson Tatum's underwhelming displays in Games 1 and 2 against the Knicks have fans justifying Steve Kerr's decision to limit his minutes with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. Tatum was among the perennial MVP candidates on the American roster, but Kerr benched him in multiple games and handed him DNPs (did not play).

The polarizing decision has been discussed heavily since. When Tatum had a blistering start to the 2024-25 season, many critiqued Kerr for igniting that fire in the Celtics' superstar. However, Tatum's struggles have seen several critics align with Kerr's decision-making.

Tatum has averaged 18.0 points on 28.6% shooting, including 25.0% from 3 in two games against the Knicks. In Wednesday's Game 2 loss, Tatum scored just 13 points, shooting 5 of 19. In the fourth quarters of both games, he's scored a combined six points on 1 of 12 shooting, and the Celtics have blown 20-point leads en route to their losses.

Here's how fans compared Steve Kerr's decision in the summer to Jayson Tatum's struggles:

One fan wrote:

"Kerr was right"

Another said:

"I think he might’ve played Pat Spencer over Tatum. Maybe even kidnapped Buddy Hield from the Bahamian team. America’s hopes in 2028 rest on Cade Cunningham and Cooper Flagg…"

One fan wrote:

"That’s EXACTLY why Steve Kerr had Tatum a** riding that bench and serving waters in the Olympics"

Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum's missed opportunity

Jayson Tatum had the ball in his hands to close the Knicks in Game 2. He got the separation and penetration required, but he ran out of time and dribbled into traffic on the final possession. After being swarmed by multiple defenders on the baseline, he took a one-legged fadeaway attempt, which was blocked by Mikal Bridges, who came away with the ball.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who has been critiqued for not calling plays in the clutch, reacted to the possession, saying Tatum had a good look.

"JT was driving left, thought he had a good look, at an angle, didn’t shoot it. Then ran out of time," Mazzulla said.

End-of-game offense has been a problem for the Celtics. They have often looked too stagnant, unlike their identity on that end of the floor. They have one of the most fluid offenses, which allows them to generate great quality looks every trip down the floor, but it hasn't been the case over the past two games.

