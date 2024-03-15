Jayson Tatum shoes tonight: What did Eastern Conference Player of Month rock vs Suns? (March 14)

Jayson Tatum's signature Jordan Tatum 2s launched on February 18 with "Momma's Boy" as the initial colorway to release. February was a big month for Tatum as he not only debuted his new pair of shoes in the sneaker market but he was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Fast forward to the present day, Tatum continues to dominate the East with his signature shoes.

In the Boston Celtics' most recent matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Jayson Tatum rocked a pair of Jordan Tatum 2s that featured a blue camouflage design matched with splashes of orange on the side. Unfortunately for the fans of JT's sneakers, the colorway he sported on Thursday is player-exclusive. Meaning to say, it's unlikely the colorway will become available in retail shops.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum's signature Jordan Tatum 2: All colorways, prices, and more explained

Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 2s have been in the sneaker market for nearly a month now. As of the time of this publishing, only the "Momma's Boy" colorway is available for purchase. As reported by Sports Illustrated, the pair costs $125 retail. Consumers also have the option to purchase them in other sizes such as Grade School ($90), Preschool ($75) and Toddler ($55) from Noke's official website.

Tatum fans should be expecting three more colorways coming to the market in the near future. The first upcoming colorway is known as "Vortex" and is set to launch on April 4. Next in line would be the "Easter" colorway, which is reportedly set to release in spring this year. Finally, there's the "Neon" colorway which is expected to come out by this summer. All three colorways will launch with the same retail price.

For those who are particular about the details, the Jordan Tatum 2s have reportedly taken a step in a different direction this year. The pair is mostly woven, giving the feet less breathing room, which could be quite uncomfortable to some. Despite having a warmer feel to the feet this time around, the woven material used to make the shoe was reportedly to give players more security to lessen the risks of injuries.

Given how the Jordan brand used a canvas-like material for Jayson Tatum's new signature pair, they could easily rip apart if used to play on an outdoor court. It's highly recommended to use the Tatums 2s on the hardwood to reduce the probability of getting damaged easily.

As for its traction on the court, it has been reported the pair has a lot of grip. Running up and down a dusty court shouldn't be too concerning, however, it's still preferable to play on a cleaner hardwood. Overall, if consumers are looking for a durable pair of basketball shoes, the Tatum 2s might be the perfect fit.