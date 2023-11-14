Jayson Tatum shouts out dad Justin Tatum getting named head coach of NBL team: “Proud of him"

Jayson Tatum's father, Justin Tatum, has been appointed the interim head coach of the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL). This news came to the knowledge of Jasyon a night before they took on the New York Knicks, and he reacted by saying that he is proud of his father's latest achievement.

"Yeah, I found out last night. I'm extremely happy for him and proud of him," Jasyon Tatum said to Celtics beat writer, Bobby Krivitsky. "That's a big step. I know he's trying to build his resume and his coaching career."

The Illawarra Hawks are currently struggling with a 2-7 record, and they pulled the trigger on head coach Jacob Jackomas. Justin Tatum came to the NBL as a North American scout and special advisor to basketball operations. He was serving as an assistant coach before taking over the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Won multiple state titles in high school. Different teams. Been over in Australia for the last four months and is now the head coach of the Hawks. I'm excited for him and looking forward to him kind of turning that organization around," Jasyon Tatum added.

Expand Tweet

Among the players that Justin Tatum will be coaching is potential NBA draft pick AJ Johnson. He will be in charge of developing Johnson, who has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Who are Jayson Tatum's parents, Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes?

Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum attributes his success to the tough love and guidance of his parents, Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes. Born in 1998, Jayson grew up while his mother, Brandy, was attending classes with him at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She is an attorney.

Meanwhile, Justin Tatum is a former basketball player who played professionally in the Netherlands. He coached and trained Jayson, employing strict methods to push him to develop his basketball skills.

Despite facing a challenging relationship, Jayson Tatum credits his father's tough coaching for molding him into the basketball player that he is today. Justin transitioned from playing professionally to coaching, giving back to his alma mater, Christian Brothers College, where he was a head coach for a decade.

Jayson has two siblings, Jaycob and Kayden. Jayson is now a father himself to Deuce, who was born in 2017.