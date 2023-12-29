The TD Garden arena in Boston saw an unfortunate feat for the Detroit Pistons. The 31-pointer Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to hand them a 28th straight defeat. The Pistons started with a season-high 21-point lead during the first half, however, could not save themselves from a 128-122 overtime loss.

Jayson Tatum before the Thursday night game

Before the impressive 15-0 home win rally, as the players went through their pregame warmups, all eyes were drawn to Jayson Tatum. The 21-year-old star wasn't just wearing any usual sneakers tonight though. On his feet were a pair of the new Air Jordan 4 Retro, with a mashup of classic colorways with an $800 price tag to match.

Alongside the 1989-debuted sneakers, Jayson Tatum paired his look with a yellow overshirt/windcheater with black joggers and a black and neon green cap to complement the look. The athletic outfit perfectly matched one of the league's most exciting young players both on and off the court.

Jayson Tatum makes headlines with viral dribble

During the game against the Pistons, Tatum pulled off an incredible dribble move while rallying to the basket. His exceptional performance for the team continues as the Celtics dominate the Eastern Conference.

The All-Star forward showcased a remarkable dribble move during the game, drawing attention on social media. His drive to the basket led to a successful layup and a foul.

Tatum's statistics for the season reveal an impressive performance, averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game with a 47.7% field goal and 34.7% 3-point shooting. In his seventh season with the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has maintained remarkable career averages, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Additionally, the Boston Celtics hold the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-6 record, including a three-game winning streak and a perfect 15 home record.