“Jayson Tatum shrinks” – Colin Cowherd can’t explain why the Celtics-Hawks series is close

The discourse around Jayson Tatum recently has been a bit interesting, to say the least. Whether that be his own fans not saying that he's good enough to win a championship, or other fans and media members around the NBA discrediting him for some of his off-shooting games.

He just made it to the NBA Finals a season ago with the Boston Celtics and unfortunately came up short. Tatum is still just 25 years old and has accomplished more in the NBA than most players can even hope to accomplish in their entire careers. Calling him some of the things that the media has been calling him recently is unfair to somebody that's this young and has accomplished what he's done.

Colin Cowherd had yet another thing to say about Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics after they were unable to win game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum didn't have a good shooting game, as he amassed 19 points, and went 8-21 from the field and 1-10 from three-point range. However, he dropped 31 and 29 in the two games prior.

Cowherd had the following to say:

"We saw him again. Jayson Tatum shrinks."

"We've seen the ceiling. There's no turbo boost."

Jayson Tatum media discourse

Cowherd saying this about a player that hasn't even come close to hitting his prime is certainly a bit interesting. However, this isn't necessarily a hot take from him. He's said much worse throughout his media career and has been proven wrong multiple times.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will have a chance to do exactly that as they continue to push to win the NBA title. If he can win one at 25 years old, the media will flip their narratives about him.

It won't be an easy task for the Celtics, just like it isn't for any other team. They will have to finish this series against the Atlanta Hawks and then take on the Philadelphia 76ers. They will then play the winner of the New York Knicks and Miami Heat if they win the series against Philadelphia.

