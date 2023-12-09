Jayson Tatum and son Deuce's adorable pre-game ritual wins hearts online: "We love you both, man!"

The Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is having a dream season this year, averaging 27.5 points per game, preceded by a career-best 30.1 points per game in the previous season. His consistent improvement, coupled with the presence of stars like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, has positioned the Celtics as strong contenders for the NBA Finals.

Tatum, the dynamic forward for the Boston Celtics, continues to dazzle NBA fans with his exceptional performance on the court. Following his dazzling performance, it's his adorable gesture exchange with his son Deuce that caught the eye.

Tatum guided the Celtics to a 133-123 victory over the New York Knicks, contributing 25 points, five assists, and six rebounds. Furthermore, his sweet heart gesture to his son Deuce got fans to shower their love on the father-son duo.

"We love you both, man!," a fan wrote.

Right after the video was reposted by Tatum, a long list of his fans' comments followed:

The Celtics under Jayson Tatum, are leading the Eastern Conference

The 2023–24 NBA season has been a remarkable one for the Boston Celtics (16–5), leading the Eastern Conference. A significant contributor to the team's success has been the stellar performance of Jayson Tatum.

His impressive stats, including a 34-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers and a 24-point game against the Detroit Pistons, have been instrumental in the Celtics’ dominance this season.

Jaylen Brown, another standout performer this season, has been nothing short of incredible. Brown's large multi-sector contribution is critical to Boston's success.

Although Brown's scoring and rebounding averages aren't as high as they were in 2022–2023, there is still a lot of fantasy value for the Celtics.

However, there were significant changes to the Celtics' roster around Tatum and Jaylen Brown ahead of the start of this season, which saw the departure of key players like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, and Malcolm Brogdon. Additionally, the acquisitions of Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday have changed the team dynamic.

As the season progresses, the performances of Tatum and Brown, along with the team, will be crucial in maintaining the Celtics’ strong position in the East.